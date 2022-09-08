Woman shares story of being fired right after her baby's death.

"My baby unexpectedly died when I was 9 months pregnant."

I returned to work 2 weeks after her death, part time by agreement with my bosses (I had two bosses, the co-owners of the small business). I planned to go back to full time in November. We had a meeting where we discussed this and they approved the plan.

"Three weeks before the death of my baby I had a positive review and a raise. I have always had positive reviews."

Then 3 weeks after my baby died, one of my bosses started yelling at me about random things he had never cared about before: 1. My desk was too messy. 2. I voided a check and didn’t shred it right away. 3. A letter I had written with no particular deadline had not gone out yet. 4. He didn't like the way I talked to a costumer on the phone.