Woman gets caught on vacation when she called in sick; asks for advice. Updated!

I ran out of holidays from work and got option of last minute holiday so called in sick for 5 days. Lots of people do this.
I’m not linked to anyone at work on Facebook but turns out one of my friends is and my manager has now seen posts with pictures of me on holiday. I know she’s seen them because she’s made a comment but I don’t know what if anything she’s going to do. Can she do anything?
ashandes writes:
Yes. You could be disciplined and potentially dismissed for gross misconduct. FWIW unless you're really important or they're very easy-going, I'd prepare for the worst. On the bright-side you won't lose any accrued holiday pay.
boasoas OP responded: