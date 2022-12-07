Woman helping sister with baby is too tired to go out; is told 'why did you even come?'

"AITA for refusing to go out with my sister when I'm a guest at her house?"

My sister has just given birth about a month and a half ago and I went over to help her with the baby/house chores since her husband couldn't take a leave from work. The problem is, my sister is an extremely outgoing person and loves going to places/trying out new things.

Me on the other hand, I'm burnt out and all I'm thinking about for an outing is how I will be carrying the stroller across the long metro stairs, the baby needing a diaper change and us running to the nearest toilet, the heavy traffic, the loud noises, in short I see it as stress and a chore, not something I'd do out of enjoyment.