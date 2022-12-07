Woman helping sister with baby is too tired to go out; is told 'why did you even come?'

My sister has just given birth about a month and a half ago and I went over to help her with the baby/house chores since her husband couldn't take a leave from work. The problem is, my sister is an extremely outgoing person and loves going to places/trying out new things.
Me on the other hand, I'm burnt out and all I'm thinking about for an outing is how I will be carrying the stroller across the long metro stairs, the baby needing a diaper change and us running to the nearest toilet, the heavy traffic, the loud noises, in short I see it as stress and a chore, not something I'd do out of enjoyment.
For several days in a row now, I've been holed up in my room and refusing to go out with her while she goes alone. Today, she told me we will just go to the nearest park and that it's unhealthy for me to stay cooped up in the house all the time.