Woman brings husband to holiday party, male coworker claims she was 'leading him on.'

Most women know that giving the wrong man a compliment can open up a world of miscommunication. What you interpret as a friendly platonic moment, can easily be leveraged as leading them on.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not telling a coworker she was married. She wrote:

"AITA for not telling a coworker I'm married?"

I (27f) attended my work festive party (black tie) on Saturday evening with my husband (30m). The office has been excited for the last couple of weeks about it as it has been the first festive event the company has held in over 10 years. There's been lots of talk about outfits and how much fun it will be etc. We have lots of hybrid and WFH staff, so getting all together is something we were all looking forward to.