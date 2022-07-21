Woman asks if she was wrong to leave business bad review because of 1 sexist employee.

Small businesses are struggling to compete with giant corporations like Wal-Mart and Amazon. If you're not looking to give Jeff Bezos more money to take over the world, shopping local is the right thing to do! Small businesses rely on people leaving positive reviews to help attract new business. Is it wrong to leave a bad review if you had a bad experience at a small business?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong to leave a bad review for a small business after experiencing misogyny from one of the employees.

AITA for leaving a bad review on a small store

OP and her boyfriend are just trying to celebrate.

So my boyfriend and I have a tradition for our anniversary that we each go to a store and separate, and after we buy each other gifts, we exchange them in the car. It’s silly and cute. We walked into this new mom & pop anime store (I am a huge anime nerd, and my boyfriend likes video games which they also sell)

Those sound like pretty sick tattoos.