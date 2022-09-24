Woman (31) asks if she's crazy to quit finance job to work part time at Starbucks.

In a story on Reddit a woman asked a question I think a lot of us have thought about (maybe without as much security as she has): Can we quit a stressful job, for a better lifestyle that pays less? Here's her story...

I'm 31 and I have just crossed over $500k invested between my 401k and trading account...zero debt. I have $50k in a checking account to last me a couple years without work. All my money is from me working, saving, investment gains. I live in Kansas City. I don't own property but I live with my elderly parents who are almost 80 years old.