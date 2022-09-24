Woman (31) asks if she's crazy to quit finance job to work part time at Starbucks.

In a story on Reddit a woman asked a question I think a lot of us have thought about (maybe without as much security as she has): Can we quit a stressful job, for a better lifestyle that pays less? Here's her story...
I'm 31 and I have just crossed over $500k invested between my 401k and trading account...zero debt. I have $50k in a checking account to last me a couple years without work. All my money is from me working, saving, investment gains. I live in Kansas City. I don't own property but I live with my elderly parents who are almost 80 years old.
We are from Calcutta so it's not that odd for unmarried adult kids to live with parents. They are very independent both financially and in everyday life. My monthly expenses are barely $1000 since I don't pay rent. My parents absolutely refuse rent.