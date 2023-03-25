Woman refuses to give back $1000 from office 'baby shower'; she's not pregnant.

"WIBTA for not returning $1000 gift given to me by coworkers 'for my baby'"

Me, 34F. Piecing old memories together with new info I just got.

Dec. 2019, I tell boss I'll be quitting end of jan. 2020 to be self-employed, but boss asks me to stay on payroll so he can "contract out" work to me easily. On my last day, coworkers leave me a goodbye card with $1000 cash in it. March 2020, I move a few hours away.

Last week (mar. 2023), I see a former coworker who pats my stomach and asks if this is "my second". I internally die because OH SHE THINKS IM PREGGO. I know I'm ~20 pounds over where I'd like to be, and a lot of that is on my gut, coupled with a super curved lower spine that made my belly stick out even before I got fat.