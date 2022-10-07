Woman shunned at work for refusing to split dinner bill evenly because she ate less.

So I (F26) went out for dinner with the other ladies in my office. Money is a bit tight at the moment so whilst everyone else ordered 3 courses and was drinking alcohol, I only ordered a main meal and was drinking water all evening.

Come time to pay the bill, the lady who'd organised the evening told the waitress we'd be splitting the bill 6 ways evenly. This would've meant I'd have had to pay £60 when the total amount for what I'd consumed was £16.

When she sent the email about the night she never mentioned splitting the bill that way. I quietly tried to explain I'd only budgeted for what I'd eaten and I assumed we'd all be paying for ourselves, it would put me in a difficult position for the rest of the month if I paid out £60.