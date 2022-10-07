Woman shunned at work for refusing to split dinner bill evenly because she ate less.

So I (F26) went out for dinner with the other ladies in my office. Money is a bit tight at the moment so whilst everyone else ordered 3 courses and was drinking alcohol, I only ordered a main meal and was drinking water all evening.
Come time to pay the bill, the lady who'd organised the evening told the waitress we'd be splitting the bill 6 ways evenly. This would've meant I'd have had to pay £60 when the total amount for what I'd consumed was £16.
When she sent the email about the night she never mentioned splitting the bill that way. I quietly tried to explain I'd only budgeted for what I'd eaten and I assumed we'd all be paying for ourselves, it would put me in a difficult position for the rest of the month if I paid out £60.
They decided to work out the bill separately and we all paid for what we'd consumed, but now the ladies in the office are ignoring me and planning another night out without me. I couldn't really afford to go out anyway, but I went because I'm quite new to this job and I didn't want to be left out. Did I do it wrong? Should I have just paid the £60?