Woman starts office drama by telling coworker that her nanny cam is 'creepy.'

Nanny cams can be violating when they're used for the purpose that they're intended, but what about when your concern for your partner overrides your concept of privacy?

It's one thing to spy on your children and the people you pay to watch them, but what about watching your husband who is sick in bed while you're at the office? So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a privacy war at her office over her coworker's nanny cam, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my coworker that it's creepy that she has a nanny cam to watch her husband?

My (f29) coworker (f32) has been going through some rough times lately. Her husband is sick (respiratory issues) and was admitted to the hospital for 2 weeks. He's at home now and is bedridden.