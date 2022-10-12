Woman starts office drama by telling coworker that her nanny cam is 'creepy.'

It's one thing to spy on your children and the people you pay to watch them, but what about watching your husband who is sick in bed while you're at the office? So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a privacy war at her office over her coworker's nanny cam, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My (f29) coworker (f32) has been going through some rough times lately. Her husband is sick (respiratory issues) and was admitted to the hospital for 2 weeks. He's at home now and is bedridden.
The other day, we were (me, her and other coworkers) sitting together chattering when I noticed my coworker looking at a live video of her husband sleeping in their bedroom. Out of curiosity I asked her about it and she said she installed a nanny cam to be able to watch her husband while she's away from home.