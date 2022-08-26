Woman asks if she's wrong to send 'offensive' teacher an accosting message.

Sometimes there is tension between parents and teachers, but in this doozy of a scenario, it's hard to say who's in the wrong. When a mom gets upset with her adopted son's teacher for forcing him to talk about his biological family, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My husband (42m) and I (37f) first met our son’s (17m) history teacher at his open house, he is very clearly not our biological child. I am black and my husband has dark black hair while our son is white as a ghost and very blonde, she didn’t bring up him being adopted, some teachers did, so I assumed it wasn’t an interesting topic for her.