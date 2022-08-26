Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to send 'offensive' teacher an accosting message.

Woman asks if she's wrong to send 'offensive' teacher an accosting message.

Maggie Lalley
Aug 26, 2022 | 8:08 PM
ADVERTISING

Sometimes there is tension between parents and teachers, but in this doozy of a scenario, it's hard to say who's in the wrong. When a mom gets upset with her adopted son's teacher for forcing him to talk about his biological family, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for sending my sons teacher an accosting message?"

thisquantity67 writes:

My husband (42m) and I (37f) first met our son’s (17m) history teacher at his open house, he is very clearly not our biological child. I am black and my husband has dark black hair while our son is white as a ghost and very blonde, she didn’t bring up him being adopted, some teachers did, so I assumed it wasn’t an interesting topic for her.​​​​

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content