Woman tells coworker to 'f off' after she says 'you're single because of your hobbies.'

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her coworker to "f off" after being told it's her fault she's single. She wrote:

"AITA for telling coworker to f off after she said 'this is why you’re single.'"

I (F32) work as an interpreter (don’t worry when you see my atrocious grammar, I don’t interpret from/to English, it’s my third language). One of my work colleagues, Hannah (F, late 30s) asked me the other day what my plans for the weekend were. I replied that I was going to the woods with my club to sh00t some arrows and I had ballet class on Sunday.