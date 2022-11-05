Woman tells guy 'I'm not physically attracted to you'; he says she should have lied.

I 23f work and I have a co worker 25m who has made it very clear he is interested in me romantically. We’ve been working together since September, and our store is quite small so there are only 6 staff members in total, a lot of the time we work together.

At first I tried to let him down gently by just saying I was busy after work when he would ask or if he “jokingly” asked me what I look for in a man I would say I’m not really looking for anyone at all. Last week he decided to confess his attraction to me in case I hadn’t gotten the hint, and I told him I was flattered but as I had said I’m not looking for anyone at all.