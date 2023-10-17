Woman weirds out coworker by asking about nutritional value of her breast milk. UPDATED.

We all know the phrase "curiosity killed the cat." Well, in workplace settings - sometimes curiosity kills the vibe. What comes off as an innocent question to one person, might feel creepy or offensive to another. It's all about reading the room, particularly if you have to work together.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for asking her coworker what would happen if she drank her breast milk. She wrote:

"AITA for asking my coworker what would happen if I drank her breastmilk?"

My (20/F) coworker Kate had a baby a little while ago, and in the breakroom during lunch yesterday she was talking about breastfeeding. During the conversation I asked Kate, “Hey, so what would happen if I were to drink your breastmilk?” Kate said, “Excuse me?”