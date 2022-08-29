Group of women get payback on their sexist instructor in the best way possible.

When you are one of the few women at your workplace, it's hard to ignore... especially when there's someone who likes to remind you of exactly how "out of place" he deems you to be.

When a successful woman took a class to further her career, she found herself one of the few women in the class, and their teacher would not let them forget it. After a week of "jokes" that were suspiciously never aimed at men, they decided to have a little revenge.

Here is her (u/patmahighney) story she titled: Misogynist? Simmer in the payback

About two years ago I was in a government agency class. I (45F) was the head of an agency. In my field there are usually only 10% women. It was also a class that someone at my level should have taken many years prior, but old supervisors wouldn't approve it. So I was in the class with mostly first line supervisors.

Well, good for OP for taking the class despite the obstacles.