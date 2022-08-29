Group of women get payback on their sexist instructor in the best way possible.

When a successful woman took a class to further her career, she found herself one of the few women in the class, and their teacher would not let them forget it. After a week of "jokes" that were suspiciously never aimed at men, they decided to have a little revenge.
Here is her (u/patmahighney) story she titled: Misogynist? Simmer in the payback
About two years ago I was in a government agency class. I (45F) was the head of an agency. In my field there are usually only 10% women. It was also a class that someone at my level should have taken many years prior, but old supervisors wouldn't approve it. So I was in the class with mostly first line supervisors.
This class had about 30 students, all in the same field of work. There were 6 women, a higher percentage than usual. We were split up by tables- 5 students per table. We were assigned our seating for the week long class. I was late the second day of class.