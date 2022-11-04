Someecards Logo
21 women share the 'female duties' they've been asked to do at work.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 4, 2022 | 3:45 PM
The workplace can be a tough place to navigate for anyone. Office politics can get you. Office cliques abound. But if you're a women in the workplace, especially in a male dominated field, you're often subjected to ridiculous requests, just because of your gender.

Here we've collected a list of some of the most common, most annoying, and most outlandish. Take a look, and let us know what you think.

1. ssssejin says:

I was asked at an all-men workplace if I could possibly take some time off during my lunch break to clean the kitchen, because "we really don't know how to do it well". I remember I was so shocked I only responded with a gaping mouth and a "...no??", but I have a feeling I radiated rage because they just gave me a timid nod, left and did not ever ask again.

