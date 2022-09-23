Employee shares 'asinine' work-from-home policy designed to make sure you're home.

In response to a Reddit post asking people to share the most "asinine" work-from-home policy their offices had enacted, user STUNTPEN*S shared one that is super crazy. Here's the story.

Today, mine came up with the brilliant idea if you're not at the location where your paycheck is addressed, you're AWOL because you're not "home".

Gonna suck ass for those single folks who periodically spend time over their SO's place, or for couples that have more than one home.

I'm not really sure how they plan to enforce this, unless they're going to send the "WFH Police" over to check your house to see if you're actually there when you're logged in.

Update:

And now, in the words of Paul Harvey, it's time for the Rest Of The Story.