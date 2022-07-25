Person asks if it's wrong to eat food coworker is deathly allergic to.

Food allergies are no joke. People afflicted with them can get seriously ill or even die when they come into contact with certain everyday foods. It's always important to be conscious of your friends, family, and coworkers' special needs when you're coming in contact with them, but what about in the privacy of your own home?

Reddit user u/Nettie_Moore has a coworker with a severe egg allergy and the company has requested no one partake in eggs while at work or on their lunch breaks for fear of contamination. However, some coworkers are suggesting it's wrong for someone to eat eggs at home, even if they shower and brush their teeth afterward.

Now, this egg lover is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for eating something my coworker is deathly allergic to?"

They write:

There’s a woman in my office who is anaphylactic to eggs. We’ve been asked at work to refrain from bringing eggs, egg cartons, egg products, etc into the office as it can trigger a reaction.