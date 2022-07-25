Person asks if it's wrong to eat food coworker is deathly allergic to.

Reddit user u/Nettie_Moore has a coworker with a severe egg allergy and the company has requested no one partake in eggs while at work or on their lunch breaks for fear of contamination. However, some coworkers are suggesting it's wrong for someone to eat eggs at home, even if they shower and brush their teeth afterward.
They write:
There’s a woman in my office who is anaphylactic to eggs. We’ve been asked at work to refrain from bringing eggs, egg cartons, egg products, etc into the office as it can trigger a reaction.
We’ve also been asked to refrain from eating eggs on the days we’re at the office with her - this means on lunch break (if we happen to go out of the office for lunch) but also prior to coming into the office too (ie breakfast).