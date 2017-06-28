Advertising

Hello and welcome to 1984 2017! Snapchat recently launched Snap Map, which is basically a real-time map that shows you where your friends are hanging out at any given moment. What could possibly go wrong??

For the (ex)boyfriend of someone who goes by "Gg." on Twitter, a lot went wrong. This is Gg, a young artist from Plano, Texas:

The story begins innocently enough, when she sent out this tweet on Saturday while exploring the new Snapchat feature:

But she wasn't laughing her ass off for long. Because then this happened:

"I literally just watched my mans push up on somebody bitch," she wrote. Translation: she got cheated on. Before her very eyes.

Backwards baseball cap = her boyfriend. Blonde in glasses = not her.
Uh oh.
Coitus, probably.
She was not happy.

And then, as if she hadn't been through enough, the situation got worse:

AND WORSE:

GIRL, PUT DOWN YOUR PHONE. After first deleting this guy's number and blocking his backwards baseball cap-wearing ass.

Although to be fair, it must've been hard to turn off her phone with all those notifications. Because being cheated on, while a bummer, turned out to be a recipe for viral fame:

Worth it? Maybe.
Twitter is equal parts outraged and amused:

And Gg. is not the only person in this predicament. Ever since the feature came out, Twitter users have been "joking" about how it would "ruin lives."

This man is bummed:

Just FYI, Snapchatters, there is something called "Ghost Mode" that allows you to hide your current location. And Gg. wants you to know about it—not so you can cheat, but for your safety:

Tech-savvy AND helpful? This girl is a gem. Backwards baseball cap messed up big time.

Be safe y'all. And turn on that ghost mode, STAT.

