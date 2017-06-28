Advertising

Hello and welcome to 1984 2017! Snapchat recently launched Snap Map, which is basically a real-time map that shows you where your friends are hanging out at any given moment. What could possibly go wrong??

For the (ex)boyfriend of someone who goes by "Gg." on Twitter, a lot went wrong. This is Gg, a young artist from Plano, Texas:

The story begins innocently enough, when she sent out this tweet on Saturday while exploring the new Snapchat feature:

Advertising

lmao the location shit on snapchat even shows when you on the move 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017

But she wasn't laughing her ass off for long. Because then this happened:

i literally just watched my mans push up on somebody bitch 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1FKrKLgIvn — Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017

"I literally just watched my mans push up on somebody bitch," she wrote. Translation: she got cheated on. Before her very eyes.

Backwards baseball cap = her boyfriend.

Blonde in glasses = not her.

Advertising

Uh oh.

Coitus, probably.

She was not happy.

you cheating ass mfers is CAUGHT 😭😭 snapchat said "i got yo ass nah" 😭😭😭😭💀 — Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017

And then, as if she hadn't been through enough, the situation got worse:

Advertising

update: my homie put shawd to SLEEEEEEP 😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/sWIfUjpHds — Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017

AND WORSE:

GIRL, PUT DOWN YOUR PHONE. After first deleting this guy's number and blocking his backwards baseball cap-wearing ass.

Advertising

Although to be fair, it must've been hard to turn off her phone with all those notifications. Because being cheated on, while a bummer, turned out to be a recipe for viral fame:

Worth it? Maybe.

Twitter is equal parts outraged and amused:

What has me crying is the fact that they doing these sinful acts with a smile on their face LMFAO — I'm Tiny Rick (@violetinvelvet) June 24, 2017

Advertising

I'm weak at the updates 😂😂😂 — Jami 💫 (@Jai_Danae) June 24, 2017

And Gg. is not the only person in this predicament. Ever since the feature came out, Twitter users have been "joking" about how it would "ruin lives."

Advertising

The new snapchat update is already ruining lives 😂 pic.twitter.com/vXUjKkpzhp — Calum Palla (@calumpalla) June 23, 2017

He won't be the first and he won't be the last, first victim to fall fatal of the new snapchat update #cheat pic.twitter.com/cVhuwMMbnl — Morgan Johnston (@Morgan8Johnston) June 22, 2017

definitely just found out two of my friends are banging right now by looking at the snapchat map goodnight internet — cailin (@Capittalism) June 25, 2017

This man is bummed:

snapchat doing location sharing now?? a man can't even cheat in peace anymore, what has the world come to — Casper (@CalabasasCas) June 22, 2017

Advertising

Just FYI, Snapchatters, there is something called "Ghost Mode" that allows you to hide your current location. And Gg. wants you to know about it—not so you can cheat, but for your safety:

snap map gon get A LOT of y'all beat tf up dis summer. lmao we gon see a whole bunch on bitmojis in one location and already know wussup — Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017

All jokes aside man..



YALL BE SAFE OUT HERE THIS SUMMER. if you gonna turn your location on while using snapchat turn it off b4 u get home — Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017

I don't wanna see non of y'all on the news and it say some wild shit bkuz snapchat got you snatched or worse. BE SAFE YALL. ❤️ — Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017

Advertising

Tech-savvy AND helpful? This girl is a gem. Backwards baseball cap messed up big time.

Be safe y'all. And turn on that ghost mode, STAT.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.