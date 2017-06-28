Love > Breakups
New Snapchat feature gets idiot busted for cheating on his girlfriend.
1984 2017! Snapchat recently launched Snap Map, which is basically a real-time map that shows you where your friends are hanging out at any given moment. What could possibly go wrong??
For the (ex)boyfriend of someone who goes by "Gg." on Twitter, a lot went wrong. This is Gg, a young artist from Plano, Texas:
The story begins innocently enough, when she sent out this tweet on Saturday while exploring the new Snapchat feature:
lmao the location shit on snapchat even shows when you on the move 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
But she wasn't laughing her ass off for long. Because then this happened:
i literally just watched my mans push up on somebody bitch 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1FKrKLgIvn— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
"I literally just watched my mans push up on somebody bitch," she wrote. Translation: she got cheated on. Before her very eyes.
She was not happy.
you cheating ass mfers is CAUGHT 😭😭 snapchat said "i got yo ass nah" 😭😭😭😭💀— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
And then, as if she hadn't been through enough, the situation got worse:
update: my homie put shawd to SLEEEEEEP 😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/sWIfUjpHds— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
AND WORSE:
YALL THEY LINKED BAK UP!! 😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/mD0HvXp5zN— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
GIRL, PUT DOWN YOUR PHONE. After first deleting this guy's number and blocking his backwards baseball cap-wearing ass.
Although to be fair, it must've been hard to turn off her phone with all those notifications. Because being cheated on, while a bummer, turned out to be a recipe for viral fame:
Twitter is equal parts outraged and amused:
What has me crying is the fact that they doing these sinful acts with a smile on their face LMFAO— I'm Tiny Rick (@violetinvelvet) June 24, 2017
At least he's pic.twitter.com/8gyxBK99eP— lil weebling (@Whoppyy) June 25, 2017
I'm weak at the updates 😂😂😂— Jami 💫 (@Jai_Danae) June 24, 2017
I'm . De.ceased— Chocolate♨️🍫 (@Not_ABarbie) June 24, 2017
And Gg. is not the only person in this predicament. Ever since the feature came out, Twitter users have been "joking" about how it would "ruin lives."
The new snapchat update is already ruining lives 😂 pic.twitter.com/vXUjKkpzhp— Calum Palla (@calumpalla) June 23, 2017
He won't be the first and he won't be the last, first victim to fall fatal of the new snapchat update #cheat pic.twitter.com/cVhuwMMbnl— Morgan Johnston (@Morgan8Johnston) June 22, 2017
definitely just found out two of my friends are banging right now by looking at the snapchat map goodnight internet— cailin (@Capittalism) June 25, 2017
This man is bummed:
snapchat doing location sharing now?? a man can't even cheat in peace anymore, what has the world come to— Casper (@CalabasasCas) June 22, 2017
Just FYI, Snapchatters, there is something called "Ghost Mode" that allows you to hide your current location. And Gg. wants you to know about it—not so you can cheat, but for your safety:
snap map gon get A LOT of y'all beat tf up dis summer. lmao we gon see a whole bunch on bitmojis in one location and already know wussup— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
All jokes aside man..— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
YALL BE SAFE OUT HERE THIS SUMMER. if you gonna turn your location on while using snapchat turn it off b4 u get home
I don't wanna see non of y'all on the news and it say some wild shit bkuz snapchat got you snatched or worse. BE SAFE YALL. ❤️— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
thank me later 🤘🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/K5kL5yCtEi— Gg. (@UhSoul) June 24, 2017
Tech-savvy AND helpful? This girl is a gem. Backwards baseball cap messed up big time.
Be safe y'all. And turn on that ghost mode, STAT.