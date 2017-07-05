Advertising

Humans' capacity for stupidity never fails to amaze. Some people's utter idiocy reveals itself right away, but others have their complete and utter dumbness gradually come out over time. A recent Reddit thread had people sharing stories of the exact moment they realized they were dating an idiot, that almost always results in a facepalm.

For some it's a total turn off...

Giphy

...but for others, a turn on.

Advertising

He looked out the car window to check his parking job, then closed it on his own head.

Giphy

2. Honeymoon in ISIS, regalalternative?

She thought Al-Qaeda is a country. She actually expressed interest in visiting it someday.

3. Quite the moron, Lyd_Euh.

He tried to tell me that an oxymoron was a cleaning solution.

Sexy Mr. Clean would never make this mistake. Giphy

4. Does sweetrhymepurereason's ex know that DOUCHE is French, too?

He took me out to my favorite restaurant, a chic little upscale cafe, for dinner on Valentine's Day and made fun of the way I pronounced filet. He tried to get the waiter on his side. "Can you believe this? Hahaha! She wants the 'fill-ayyyy!" Then he leans upwards conspiratorially, "she means the fillit, obviously. Hahaha!" Then he wouldn't shut up about it. I was like, "it's French, the -et sound is pronounced 'ay'" but he wasn't having it. Kept going on and on about how stupid I must be until he dropped me off at home. I told him we were done the next day.

Advertising

5. The answer is blowing in the wind, TheAbyssGazesAlso.

When she told me that the wind comes from trees. You know, because they wave around, and that pushes the air around, making wind. No, she was not joking.

Giphy

6. QuixoticQueen is Miss Communication.

He thought procrastination meant overthinking. Disillusioned meant one didn't have enough light to see. Disenchanted meant one had stopped chanting. The list goes on and on. The funniest part is he couldn't understand why we had so much miscommunication. I just sent him a text using the word 'assumption', I wonder if he is going to think I'm suggesting anal.

Advertising

She didn't know how a boner worked. Not saying she was bad in bed, she literally thought that a penis would fill with semen/sperm when it was erect. Not blood. She thought the whole thing was just full of man juice.

Giphy

8. Too many errors to choose from, livercookies.

I was a vegetarian when we were dating. Pretty early on he asked if I ate fish. I said no, I don't eat any animals. To which he replied "a fish isn't an animal, it's a mammal". I didn't even know what to say, I just walked out of the room.

Advertising

Not dating so much as fucking but... We ended up in a huge argument about whether or not the stars were real. He hit me with lines like "I don't think space is real I think it's a conspiracy." Man was he hot, but so dumb.

Giphy

Told her i was excited to see a movie coming out soon. Lord of the rings. She told me that it was her favorite book. How likely its it to find a 9/10 who is into books? Went to the theater. You know how the movie begins? Telling the story about the rings and all. Sometime around Rivendell she turns to me and asks when the kids get to the island. Asks me when does the plane crash. She sat through around an hour of Gandalf, Gollum and Hobbitses before asking when does Lord of the Rings become Lord of the Flies.

Advertising

11. Mimepanda was moosplained to.

We were having dinner when I mentioned I couldn't eat cheese because I'm lactose intolerant. He asked how I could eat eggs. I told him that lactose was found in dairy, which comes from cows. He vehemently rejected my explanation that eggs did not come from cows and were not dairy, and wouldn't believe me until he googled it for himself.

Giphy

12. Did he pay for oxygen, Arimmer90, or do trees make money from ads?

Not me, but a best friend in high school. Hanging out with her, her bf and my bf. We were having a conversation on who the richest people in the world were. He says " I know who the richest guy in the world was! Johnny Appleseed!". We all laugh. He continues "ya because he invented oxygen" *crickets Unfazed by all our blank stares and silence he proceeds to say "because Johnny Appleseed invented trees, and trees make oxygen."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.