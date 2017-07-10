Advertising

In a tweet that's getting tons of traction on Twitter (almost 2,500 retweets and more than 13,000 likes), a guy named Josh Avsec posted screengrabs of a hilarious conversation he's been having with a woman named Michelle on Tinder for three years. They've never met. If it seems odd that they'd talk for so long but not meet, just check out the conversation and you'll see why.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Look how busy both Josh and Michelle both are! Sure, sometimes charging your phone can take months. Taking a shower? It's definitely going to be at least a month. Finals? Talk to you next year, maybe. Just so goddamn busy! How can they possibly find the time to hang out with so much going on in their hectic lives?

Josh and Michelle have such good senses of humor—they totally get each other. And they are both very, very slow at getting things done. They're practically made for each other. Imagine how much fun they could have if they ever really hung out?

They need to stop playing around and just set a time to meet up already. Josh, Michelle, how does October 5, 2019 sound? That'll give you guys a bit of time to get ready. You know how long that can take!

