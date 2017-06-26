Advertising

It's online dating tradition to keep who we really are hidden behind a meticulously crafted profile, and never reveal our true selves until someone has already committed to us. Because let's be honest, if anyone found out what an undateable mess we are, they'd immediately swipe left. Right? (No, left.)

But maybe not. Because one brave soldier by the name of Dustin decided to change the game by doing the truly unthinkable: being honest in his online dating profile. And it's actually working.

Here's Dustin's brutally honest profile:

"Well I'm a fat fuck with a big truck," wrote the young hero. "If we can't get a big greasy burger then we won't work." (Don't you kind of want to date him already??? Either that or I want to date a greasy burger.)

He continues: "I’m 21 years old but don’t let that fool you, I have no social life like I’m 40. If my truck doesn't impress you my personality probably won’t either." Then he concluded: "Welcome to the shit show."

Turns out, Twitter was impressed. Not (only) by the truck, but by the honesty of the "fat fuck" who drives it.

A screenshot of Dustin's Tinder profile was first shared on Twitter by a girl who wanted to ridicule him. But then this guy re-shared it, while pointing out that Dustin actually seems "pretty chill."

And Twitter seems to agree. Dustin's profile has now been retweeted nearly 5,000 times since last Thursday. And the thirst is STRONG in these replies:

And yes, some are thirsting for the truck (sorry, Dustin).

And it is a sexy truck.

Then again, sometimes sexy trucks carry not-so-sexy political opinions (not all trucks!), as this person pointed out:

Then again...

But we must celebrate Dustin's Tinder profile, whichever side of the political spectrum he may fall. Because deep down, regardless of what car we drive or who we voted for, aren't we all just a burger-loving shit show looking for love?

