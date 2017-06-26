Advertising

It's online dating tradition to keep who we really are hidden behind a meticulously crafted profile, and never reveal our true selves until someone has already committed to us. Because let's be honest, if anyone found out what an undateable mess we are, they'd immediately swipe left. Right? (No, left.)

But maybe not. Because one brave soldier by the name of Dustin decided to change the game by doing the truly unthinkable: being honest in his online dating profile. And it's actually working.

Here's Dustin's brutally honest profile:

"Well I'm a fat fuck with a big truck," wrote the young hero. "If we can't get a big greasy burger then we won't work." (Don't you kind of want to date him already??? Either that or I want to date a greasy burger.)

He continues: "I’m 21 years old but don’t let that fool you, I have no social life like I’m 40. If my truck doesn't impress you my personality probably won’t either." Then he concluded: "Welcome to the shit show."

Turns out, Twitter was impressed. Not (only) by the truck, but by the honesty of the "fat fuck" who drives it.

A screenshot of Dustin's Tinder profile was first shared on Twitter by a girl who wanted to ridicule him. But then this guy re-shared it, while pointing out that Dustin actually seems "pretty chill."

Some girl posted this to make fun of the guy, but I'd be down to crack a beer with dude, he seems chill pic.twitter.com/Ew9h7DD0vg — Trump2 (@JessPuffy) June 23, 2017

And Twitter seems to agree. Dustin's profile has now been retweeted nearly 5,000 times since last Thursday. And the thirst is STRONG in these replies:

Im in. He is hot. Im going to go get some steaks, two cases of PBR, and a mattress for that truck bed. I bet his cornfed ass is thick. — Matthew Hines (@Matth3w_H1nes) June 23, 2017

This is the absolute boy. I'm down. — timecapsulethief (@wesinjapan) June 23, 2017

I like him too. In a world of fake he's a refreshing dose of real. — IceShard ❄️ (@SharpShard) June 23, 2017

Right? I would totally get a beer with that dude. I'm 95% sure he likes hot sauce. — Lucky Dog Hot Sauce (@luckydoghot) June 23, 2017

And yes, some are thirsting for the truck (sorry, Dustin).

His truck impressed me. 🤷‍♀️ — TexasVegetarian (@TexasVegetarian) June 24, 2017

DUSTIN DO NOT READ THIS

.

.

.

.

.

.

Truck, hello — Geoffrey Holland (@GeoffreyHolland) June 23, 2017

And it is a sexy truck.

Then again, sometimes sexy trucks carry not-so-sexy political opinions (not all trucks!), as this person pointed out:

On one hand, he probably voted Trump. But on the other, he probably knows where all the trout are. — Juan Uribae (@chochacho) June 23, 2017

Then again...

I dunno... That level of self-awareness and modesty is not common amongst Trumpists. — Henning Strack (@Nabend1401) June 23, 2017

But we must celebrate Dustin's Tinder profile, whichever side of the political spectrum he may fall. Because deep down, regardless of what car we drive or who we voted for, aren't we all just a burger-loving shit show looking for love?

