If you were texting an ex you hadn't spoken with in a while, how long would it take you to realize that the person on the other end wasn't at all who you thought? And what would it take to make you understand you were, in fact, being trolled by some stranger with nothing better to do?

For a case study, we turn to this text conversation between a guy named Adam and someone who definitely isn't his ex-girlfriend, posted on Imgur by user GiggleBangsTheClown. Watch as poor Adam fails to recognize the trap he's walked into and ultimately faces a grave decision.

And so, after a very close call, Adam lives to date another day with a minimum of embarrassment. Honestly, every phone should have a feature where it redirects any message meant for an ex to a different person entirely. It would save us all a lot of trouble.

