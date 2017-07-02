Love > Dating & Relationships
Roommate pulls the most perfectly creepy prank after finding out his buddy is bringing a date home.
We all like to think we're there for our friends when they need our help closing the deal on a hot date, but let's be honest: It's always more satisfying to mess with them. And on that score, we could all take a lesson in trolling from Twitter user @Deno_Tron, who may be looking for a new roommate soon.
His friend, he explained, was coming home with a date later in the evening and wanted the place looking nice—but wasn't there to clean it himself. So he entrusted that operation to @Deno_Tron. A truly disastrous decision.
Roommate has date coming by later and asked me to clean bc he's not home. So I made a Princess D shrine in his room pic.twitter.com/wfOeVUm7yW— Deep Web Italian (@Deno_Tron) July 1, 2017
Everything here—from the Comic Sans font to the misspelled "separated"—is pitch-perfect and maximally creepy. We've yet to hear what happened when the roommate and his date got home, but we have to imagine it was everything a prankster could hope for. Absolutely masterful work all around.
He was getting suspicious yesterday in our Roomie text thread so I deflected pic.twitter.com/LPmet760oC— Deep Web Italian (@Deno_Tron) July 1, 2017
Now that this idea is out there, best just to leave your room locked at all times.