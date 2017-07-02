Advertising

We all like to think we're there for our friends when they need our help closing the deal on a hot date, but let's be honest: It's always more satisfying to mess with them. And on that score, we could all take a lesson in trolling from Twitter user @Deno_Tron, who may be looking for a new roommate soon.

His friend, he explained, was coming home with a date later in the evening and wanted the place looking nice—but wasn't there to clean it himself. So he entrusted that operation to @Deno_Tron. A truly disastrous decision.

Roommate has date coming by later and asked me to clean bc he's not home. So I made a Princess D shrine in his room pic.twitter.com/wfOeVUm7yW — Deep Web Italian (@Deno_Tron) July 1, 2017

Everything here—from the Comic Sans font to the misspelled "separated"—is pitch-perfect and maximally creepy. We've yet to hear what happened when the roommate and his date got home, but we have to imagine it was everything a prankster could hope for. Absolutely masterful work all around.

He was getting suspicious yesterday in our Roomie text thread so I deflected pic.twitter.com/LPmet760oC — Deep Web Italian (@Deno_Tron) July 1, 2017

Excellent utilization of time and circumstance — Elliot Loh (@Loh) July 1, 2017

I fail to see why this is a roomie prank. I married my husb because he had Princess D shrine... — FormerGregSamsa (@MJaMitchell) July 1, 2017

this is the future we all deserve. — Erasmusguy (@ErasmusGuy) July 1, 2017

On repeat. Genius. — Ben Swart (@benswart) July 2, 2017

Wow, if I ever get into a vendetta, I want you on my side. — Mark S Maquisard 🇪🇺 (@FanaticRealist) July 1, 2017

This will be the 1st story in your best man's toast at their wedding — Joshua Danowitz (@therealjoshudan) July 1, 2017

It's what she would have wanted — Andrew Donnelly (@the__don_) July 1, 2017

I think that wins the interweb now and forever. Dark and beautiful. — Steve Phillips (@Stigolini) July 1, 2017

That would get my pants off — Zoe (@ZoeYak) July 1, 2017

Now that this idea is out there, best just to leave your room locked at all times.

