41 memes for people who are very, very, very single.
You're not alone in being alone. The internet's meme machines have your back, even when there's no one behind you.
1.
2.
single & ready 2— steph (@stephsstone) May 13, 2017
M ind my own business
I ndulge in selfcare
N ix negativity
G ain control of emotions
L ean into career
E xercise regularly
3.
4.
5.
just dropped my new single— pakalu papito (@pakalupapito) August 30, 2014
it's me
i'm single
6.
7.
8.
9.
*gets into a relationship*— Hippo (@InternetHippo) May 26, 2015
This is bad
*becomes single*
Hmm this is bad too
*looks in a mirror*
Oh I see the problem now
10.
When you can't really tell if someone is into you or not pic.twitter.com/DbtK9mCstQ— Funny (@autocorrects) October 11, 2015
11.
I woke up like this: alone.— Trevor S (@trevso_electric) January 16, 2015
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
😂 #true #damaged #adorable 😇 #datable
21.
Please... #😫 #notdesperate
22.
23.
#prevalentinesdayhumor
24.
25.
Wow lol yup
26.
seeing cute couples in public pic.twitter.com/QtkXkeHWYk— what (@chanelpuke) December 5, 2013
27.
When all your friends are in relationships and you're just there like pic.twitter.com/2LufXocPUi— Alcohol Problems (@AIcoholProbs) November 29, 2016
28.
Me opening up to someone pic.twitter.com/lyZG7SHR4C— MARIO (@MarioPalush) January 4, 2017
29.
someone: "so how long have you been single?"— Hair (@HairNotes) February 28, 2017
me pic.twitter.com/GtF2TH84hH
30.
31.
32.
word for word my bumble bio
33.
something something balls
34.
😬🙅🏻
35.
36.
37.
#damn #true
38.
39.
40.
perks of being single pic.twitter.com/9G3vmL8qZS— iel (@euterpsichore_) June 25, 2017
41.