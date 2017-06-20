Advertising

While the goal of Tinder is physical, succeeding on the app is a game of wits. People work real hard crafting the ultimate icebreaker, turning Tinder into the ultimate hub for dirty jokes, dad jokes, and extremely random questions.

"Going to Whole Foods, want me to pick you up anything?" Netflix

Here are the lines so cheesy, so corny, and so [food reference that highlights lameness] that they just about worked.

1. Throw him a bone.

2. Not so clean.

3. Don't fumble the word jumble.

4. Work up that appetite.

5. Get down economics.

6. Don't run any lights on the way over.

7. Find your spirit appliance.

8. Take Emoji Lane to the next exit.

9. Morbid, more problems.

10. They can Heather the storm together.

11. Major skeletons in his closet.

12. I don't want no stubs.

13. A month in the making.

14. Do YoU hEaR wHaT i HeAr?

15. It's different in every country.

16. Smooth criminal.

17. Time is a construct.

18. Meta.

19. Revenge of the nerds.

20. TGIBF.

21. Your car. Blackjack. This dude. These are things I'd like to hit.

22. It ooks ike ove for these two.

23. To speak to an operator, press 0.

24. Bulldoggy style.

25. It's a backwards society.

