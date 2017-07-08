Advertising

When you get right down to it, you have to admit that fireworks are pretty silly. Do we really need to celebrate America's birthday with noisy, multicolored explosions? Every single year?

But no one is a bigger critic of fireworks than dogs, who are uniquely sensitive to (and fearful of) the booming sounds that become unavoidable on the Fourth of July. That's how Simon Flarity, a Marine veteran in Magnolia Springs, Alabama, came to lose his beloved service dog Tito. According to Flarity, Tito—an 11-year-old male pit bull—took off running when he heard fireworks over the holiday, and nobody has seen him since.

**** $1000.00 REWARD **** For any information that brings Tito home Share Every Day until I find him !!! "L O S T"... Posted by Simon Flarity on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Although Flarity is already offering a $1,000 reward, he has also launched a GoFundMe to raise that amount for anyone who helps him track down Tito. The pup is a registered emotional support animal with PTSD training, and Flarity says that he "pays attention to me, and he will actually snap me out of my episodes," and "saves" him constantly.

"The connection I have with him, he’s family," Flarity told WKRG. "He’s my son. I love him. I need him. I need him every day."

A reference video of Tito and I. Please help us find him !!! Posted by Simon Flarity on Thursday, July 6, 2017

On Saturday morning, Flarity shared the news that Tito may have been hit by a car, but still no trace of him could be found.

Got a call yesterday evening, that Tito Flarity was hit by a car. The driver was 99% sure it was Tito. Unable to sleep, 12 of us got in a line and searched the thick woods west of Lipscomb Rd. North of 98. With headlamps and flashlights we searched through heavy brush and swamp, where the driver saw the dog run after being hit. I terminated the search at 3:15 am last night without any sign of Tito. I need South Fairhope searched hard today. Pray Hard, Search Hard, and Believe!!! Tito is looking for me, just as hard as we are looking for him. #bringhometito Posted by Simon Flarity on Saturday, July 8, 2017

We can only hope the news isn't as bad as it sounds right now, and clearly Flarity isn't giving up yet. But think of him and Tito the next time you feel like setting off a bunch of fireworks for no good reason.

