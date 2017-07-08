When you get right down to it, you have to admit that fireworks are pretty silly. Do we really need to celebrate America's birthday with noisy, multicolored explosions? Every single year?
But no one is a bigger critic of fireworks than dogs, who are uniquely sensitive to (and fearful of) the booming sounds that become unavoidable on the Fourth of July. That's how Simon Flarity, a Marine veteran in Magnolia Springs, Alabama, came to lose his beloved service dog Tito. According to Flarity, Tito—an 11-year-old male pit bull—took off running when he heard fireworks over the holiday, and nobody has seen him since.
Although Flarity is already offering a $1,000 reward, he has also launched a GoFundMe to raise that amount for anyone who helps him track down Tito. The pup is a registered emotional support animal with PTSD training, and Flarity says that he "pays attention to me, and he will actually snap me out of my episodes," and "saves" him constantly.
"The connection I have with him, he’s family," Flarity told WKRG. "He’s my son. I love him. I need him. I need him every day."
On Saturday morning, Flarity shared the news that Tito may have been hit by a car, but still no trace of him could be found.
We can only hope the news isn't as bad as it sounds right now, and clearly Flarity isn't giving up yet. But think of him and Tito the next time you feel like setting off a bunch of fireworks for no good reason.