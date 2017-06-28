Advertising

Some people keep old toys for nostalgia's sake. Some keep their old action figures safely packed in their original packaging as collectibles. And some adults use children's toys for adult reasons.

(Sexual pleasure. The "adult reasons" are sexual pleasure.)

Here are five powerful tales of grown-ups holding on to their inner children... directly inside.

1. Buzz Lightyear

He's got a friend in him. Imgur

This x-ray is literally in the Rectal Foreign Object Hall of Fame, a real book and rec-tacular tome called "Stuck Up!: 100 Objects Inserted and Ingested in Places They Shouldn't Be." In 2011, TMZ shared the photo with the world, and it was never the same. Buzz Lightyear was stuck where usually a Woody would be.

2. Barbie Doll

A Barbie girl in a whole new Barbie world. RantNOW

A Barbie doll was subjected to a sick, sick type of torture, first decapitated and then held captive in a smelly, stinky place. But she's Barbie. She can do everything.

Such images have been floating around the internet and we don't necessarily know the story behind them (hehe, behind them)... but you can use your imagination.

3. Toy Car

Hot for Hot Wheels. Imgur

Check out this rearview mirror: someone was enjoying a race that got 2 Fast, 2 Furious. Here's hoping the car could back out with some four wheel drive.

4. Toy Submarine

A brown submarine. Shutterstock

Cosmopolitan reports that according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, a toy submarine had to be fished out of someone's buttocks, from 20,000 leagues within the b.

5. Candy Cane

The spirit of Christmas has been inside you the whole time. craigboyce

While not technically a children's toy, the magic and whimsy of Christmas decorations brings you right back to childhood. And this festive patient felt the magic deep inside.

