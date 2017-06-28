Advertising

PETA is at it again. And by "it," I mean trying to sell veganism/vegetarianism/animal rights with sexy sex and also naked people, which they have apparently decided is the best possible strategy for luring people to the green side. Which does make some amount of sense. Probably "So you wanna be the most exhausting person on earth to make dinner plans with?" or "Cheese: Who even likes that?" would not be winning advertisement strategies.

Their latest ad and billboard campaign equates eating meat with erectile dysfunction. Or, you know, attempts to.

However, some people on twitter, like UK blogger Angela Night, had some very different interpretations of what was going on there.

Some were just confused.

And others questioned the wisdom of the ad all together.

Others, well...


Personally, I am with this guy.

I don't know. Going vegan to save the animals is one thing -- but going vegan to save the boners? Eh. Not that compelling.

