PETA is at it again. And by "it," I mean trying to sell veganism/vegetarianism/animal rights with sexy sex and also naked people, which they have apparently decided is the best possible strategy for luring people to the green side. Which does make some amount of sense. Probably "So you wanna be the most exhausting person on earth to make dinner plans with?" or "Cheese: Who even likes that?" would not be winning advertisement strategies.



Their latest ad and billboard campaign equates eating meat with erectile dysfunction. Or, you know, attempts to.

However, some people on twitter, like UK blogger Angela Night, had some very different interpretations of what was going on there.

New campaign poster from PETA.

It looks like two guys had a threesome with a chicken and the chicken completely blew their minds. pic.twitter.com/1w4dMsbLBW — Angela Night (@Angelheartnight) June 28, 2017

"They're both MY bitches now" pic.twitter.com/vyMUHGRRvQ — Angela Night (@Angelheartnight) June 28, 2017

Dare I suggest this scenario may have been an attempt to finally answer the question of whether the chicken came first? — Cab Davidson (@gnomeicide) June 28, 2017

Some were just confused.

I don't get that PETA 'Meat interrupts sex' thing, it's not like meat eaters are like 'Claire I wanna smash but that sirloin is spoiling' — Tom (@world3ater) June 28, 2017

New awkward advertising from PETA.

Is the message that zoophilia leads to regrets, or that it's OK for lesbians to eat meat? https://t.co/bCWr3KAe4D — Tom Megginson (@CreativeTweets) June 28, 2017

And others questioned the wisdom of the ad all together.

PETA says that meat interrupts your sex life. But post-kale farts ain't sexy, fam. — Hoesephine Johnny (@witchhomiequan) June 28, 2017

My meat actually does the opposite @peta pic.twitter.com/pn3u6mCIGC — Langston Huge (@sir_sarcasm) June 28, 2017

Others, well...



Personally, I am with this guy.

PETA: "Meat is Murder!"

Gays: "Ooo, we should watch 'Pink Flamingos' again!" pic.twitter.com/huecPxsqsR — Michael Chu (@MichaelChu7) June 28, 2017

I don't know. Going vegan to save the animals is one thing -- but going vegan to save the boners? Eh. Not that compelling.

