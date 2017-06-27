Advertising

Sometimes, in life, a night of passion can take a very, very, very wrong turn. So it was with one Emily Georgia (not her full name), who ended up with a butt plug stuck in her bowels, a jerk for a partner, and the need for an hour-long surgery to remove said butt plug.



Emily told UK's The Sun:

“We were having a naughty night in last March and decided to use the toy – I’d never used one before.” She added: “I think he got too excited and managed to push the end of it in too. It was a goner. “I began to panic and told him I needed to go to hospital. He said it should come out naturally on the toilet and then he said ‘I’m really sorry I have work early in the morning’ and he shot off.

FIRST OF ALL, let us hope that Emily never spoke to that jerk again. What kind of a person does that? Can we ban him from ever having sex with anyone again? Because that's just wrong. He had to work early in the morning? Right. A likely story.



Emily's roommate, who thought she was kidding at first, ended up taking her to the hospital, where x-rays revealed that the only way that butt plug was coming out of her was through surgery. The doctors warned her that because the butt plug was "decorated" with a sharp edged "gem" on it's base, that it could possibly perforate her bowels. Luckily, it didn't.

Doctors also told Emily that there was a possibility that in order to extract the sex toy, they might have to go through and remove parts of her bowel, which would have required her to need a colostomy bag for the next six months. Fortunately, that didn't happen either.



After an hour-long surgery which involved having a camera in her rectum, the butt plug was successfully removed, without complications.

Emily told The Sun:

“If anyone is in the same situation I would advise to obviously try and get it out yourself first but then definitely take yourself straight to the hospital if you can.



“It’s not as embarrassing as it seems – people at A&E see things like this all the time and will have seen far worse things up people’s rectums.



“The hospital staff were amazing – they were so funny and never once made me feel uncomfortable, that’s why I find it so easy to talk about.

Yes, that, but you also could try being safe and informed about any butt stuff you plan to do to begin with. Looking at the picture of the plug, this was a very, very bad idea from the start. The base is clearly too small, and if there is one thing that I learned from having watched a lot of Talk Sex with Sue Johanson in college, it is that if you are going to use a butt plug, you had better use one with a wide base, or else you could end up in the hospital, with a butt plug in your bowel, just like Emily Georgia here.

A general good rule of life is to steadfastly avoid sticking anything up your butt that could potentially go all the way up in there and not come out.



There's a ton of information out there, so don't just go letting douchebag guys who will leave you as soon as things go awry stick random things up your butt, ok? Do some research first!

