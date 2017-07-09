Advertising

When two travel photographers decide to get hitched, you can bet that the proposal will take place at an exotic location. For newly engaged couple Austin Mann and Esther Havens, that place was Amsterdam. Or, to be more specific, the Starbucks in Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

As Refinery29 reports, the unconventional location was very fitting. The couple's romance took off (sorry) at Schiphol when Mann left a note for his future fiance hidden at the Starbucks. He sent her a clue, she found the note, and the rest was history. Havens recently passed through Amsterdam again, and Mann told her to look for a note in a "special place." Instead, she found her boyfriend standing there with an engagement ring.

So excited to have @Starbucks feature our dating + engagement story on their website today! Read about all the details 😊 news.starbucks.com A post shared by E S T H E R H A V E N S (@estherhavens) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

My fiancé ❤️God is so good! I've been in Holland for 4 days and still can't get over the story that took place here. I am so so grateful for all of your shared joy and tears. Thank you for your texts, messages, phone calls and so so many comments. I am still trying to read all of them. We were so blown away at your response to our story. I leave this country tomorrow with a beautiful ring on my finger from the man I love with all my heart and could not be happier. 🎉🙌🏻💍 A post shared by E S T H E R H A V E N S (@estherhavens) on May 22, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

The couple shared their news on Instagram, and Starbucks picked it up. "I leave this country tomorrow with a beautiful ring on my finger from the man I liove with all my heart and could not be happier," Havens wrote.

Please tell us this couple is getting free lattes for life?

