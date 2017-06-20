Advertising

Single people who have found themselves in the midst of wedding season will deeply, deeply relate to one man who couldn't help but pose in his best friend's wedding photoshoot.

Captured by Country Roads Photography aka photographer Lindsey Berger, the photos show two sweet kisses between the happy couple, and one pouting man who can't handle all this bliss.

"Well, we all know that Mitch wasn't easily letting his best friend go.....but, I think he handled it rather well," says the caption. Thankfully, the couple is in on the joke. The bride's shoes read "I DO," while Mitch finished off the sentence with "'NT" as he tries to third wheel his friends' marital kiss.

In the second photo, presumably taken on the couple's wedding day, the bride has upgraded her shoes to say "I WON." Mitch pouts in the corner with the response, "SHUT UP."

It may not be the most mature way of dealing with a friend's wedding, but it sure is relatable. Posted to Facebook, the photo has already gotten over 99,000 likes and 134,000 shares. The photographer responded to all the love, writing "Thank you all so much! We had so much fun with this. It literally just came to me at the wedding that we needed to recreate the picture but have her boot say, I won! But have the best pal be pouting on the side! Lol!!"

Commenters wrote in with their own versions of the "best friend sidelined by the bride" story. "In '69 when I was married for the first time," wrote Cliff Shaw. "My brother wrote on the instep of my shoes so that when I knelt at the alter everyone could read the message 'help.' (That one is a little more devious, we'll admit.) Daryl Ann Johnson had a similar story: "When I married my first husband, Frank, his Dad painted 'Too late' on the soles of Frank's tux shoes. Fortunately for us, Frank noticed it before the wedding and was able to get it all off. Now I would have found it funny, but at 26 I would have been mortified! lol"

Brides, there's a lesson in this: Be sure to check your husband's shoes before you walk down the aisle. And it might not hurt to have one eye on the best man's, too.

