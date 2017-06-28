Advertising

We get it—weddings can be super stressful and cause brides to do crazy, awful things. However, there is a big difference between crying into your pillow over flower arrangements and, say, ostracizing all the important people in your life because you were mad that your 3-year-old flower girl was cuter than you. The first one makes you a very stressed woman who is about to drop a ton of money on one day, and the latter makes you a horrible bridezilla.

In case you are not familiar with the term 'bridezilla,' it is a word used to describe brides who are so unhinged that they start resembling a fictional dino-monsters who heartlessly destroy entire cities. Get it?

Reddit swapped stories of the craziest, cruelest, and most intense bridezilla moments they have ever witnessed and it will remind you to never get married.

SalemScout discovered that one does not stop being a bridezilla simply because the wedding is over.

When I was about thirteen I was flying with my folks to visit family in Hawaii. While we were waiting for our flight, I overheard a woman throwing a temper tantrum to the desk agent. She kept going on and on about how she was the bride and how she needed to be upgraded to first class or it was going to ruin her honeymoon. Screaming, crying, like full on toddler style temper tantrum. It's like, hun, the wedding is over. You don't get to be Bridezilla after the wedding. If it was so important that you be in first class, you should have purchased a first class ticket.

FromRussiaWithDoubt got an earful from a bridezilla who was not tickled by her pink flowers.

I worked for a florist setting up weddings when I was 15. I was the lowest person on the totem pole- I had no control over any aspect of the work and I was a grunt. I was setting up a wedding with hideous pink and sparkly decor. I remember it pretty distinctly. It was at the art museum on a Saturday, a venue that costs $10,000 to rent. So the bride and groom had money. I was alone at the museum because I couldn't drive yet and I was frequently abandoned. Everything was ready for the reception. Bride comes in and starts crying and screaming about how the pink wasn't the right shade and her wedding was ruined. According to the contract she signed with my boss, she had to have seen an example of the work she was getting and approved it. She approached me (15 year old me hiding behind a column because I didn't have anywhere to go) and started screaming at me for ruining the wedding. I hadn't made a single arrangement there. I had no idea how to respond except to say I was sorry.

danidaniella knew a 'zilla who had Kleinfeld taste on a David's Bridal budget.

My sister's best friend is getting married this year. They both work minimum wage jobs yet have reserved tens of thousands of dollars of wedding vendors/stuff. She went on facebook asking how she's going to pay for it and everyone commented telling her to do something simple if they can't afford it. She replied to every comment saying everything's booked, it's just a matter of coming up with the money now. She set up a gofundme and no one donated. It took all my strength not to comment and tell her a homeless person can book $100k of wedding vendors, doesn't mean they can afford it.

ungratefulshitebag's username seems fitting for the bride in their story.

A girl I know, I'll call her Kate, was bridesmaid at a wedding. On the morning of the wedding the bride had a full on screaming bitch fit and demoted Kate from being bridesmaid because she had decided that Kate looked too pretty after having her makeup done and bride wanted to be the prettiest

giphy

icecreamviking points out that the biggest 'zilla ain't always the bride.

I've been to something like 70 weddings, I worked as a waiter and busboy at a banquet hall. in my experience, the brides mother is the real terror. usually because, at least in my experience, its her and the father actually paying for everything. I saw the brides mother, leading a pack of bridesmaids like hunting dogs straining at their leashes, corner a co worker and threaten to have the mafia violate and kill his family if he didn't re fold the napkins at every place setting.

someguyhaunter recalls seeing a bride smack a groom for wearing the wrong tie. Do you think it's going to last?

Bride slapped her husband and left him at the alter as he was wearing a red tie instead of a bright pink flowery one that she wanted all the men to wear to fit in with her "pink princess wedding", she told him in a text that he had "ruined her special day". Only her nephew was wearing the tie, he was a 1 year old.

ittakesonetoknowwon found out that diamonds and internet posts are forever.

One day after her wedding, a friend I went to school with went on a rampage on Facebook about how none of her friends showed up to her big day and, the ones that did show up, didn't dance or participate in anything at the reception. She blasted everyone and made her wedding party feel like shit because she spent too much money on unnecessary things that no one used (mainly the photo booth and tons of rented costumes and accessories to use in the booth). She made a second post an hour later complaining about all of the people that stopped her to take pictures and didn't let her enjoy her party. It was hilarious to watch the comments flood in from people who went and were pissed and a few requested their gifts back. The kicker here is that a former classmate, someone who has a lot of mutual friends with the bride, lost his infant son earlier that week and the baby's services fell on the same day as the wedding. Most of the people she was bitching at for not coming had opted to go to the child's funeral service instead of her wedding. She lost a lot of respect and a lot of friends in two hours.

giphy

CorvusFemina was too gay to attend this bridezilla's wedding.

Sister-in-law told my partner she couldn't bring me to her destination wedding because she didn't want my partner's homosexuality to be a distraction on her big day.

Orange_kid saw a bride go postal over postage.

This won't be the biggest story, but I thought it was funny. My good friend was getting married, and I was meeting her for lunch. She had mailed out RSVPs with stamps included for people to mail back. I called to coordinate meeting up, and said "oh hey, and I have my RSVP right here, I can give it to you." She flipped out because I would be wasting the stamp they bought. "Dude, just put it in the mail like you're supposed to!" She was dead serious -- furious that I would waste the stamp. I still brought it so I could drop it in the mailbox while I was thinking of it -- she literally stood there and watched me put it in the mail, addressed to her...

propertealady was a bridesmaid to a particularly vindictive bride.

The bride asked me what colour her bridesmaids should wear (I was one.) I told her that given all five of us were redheads, a pale, pastel lilac is the only colour which should be avoided, as it makes us look dead. Guess what dresses she picked? Floor length silk, pastel lilac. I assumed she'd forgot. Her sweet husband later told me, completely nonplussed, that of course the bride has to put bridesmaids in awful dresses because she has to be the prettiest on the day.

giphy

One innocent mixup got BB8ball's sister into a world of trouble with very insecure bride.

Not to me, but to my sister: her boyfriend's sister was getting married that day and my sister came to their house early to help her into the dress. They came out of a room at the same time, and the father of the bride wasn't able to see his daughter clearly, so he told my sister that she looked beautiful that day. The bride got offended because she thought her father had ignored her for my sister, and they had to spend an hour trying to coax her out of the room she locked herself into to cry and scream.

malackey's horrible experience with a bride ended up resulting in a win of mythical proportions.

[She] spent weeks crying to my sister and I that 'No one is happy enough that we're getting married!' She literally wanted us to call her once a week and tell her how happy we were that she was getting hitched, and how lucky we felt to be in her wedding party. When we went bridesmaid dress shopping, she broke down crying when we chose the less expensive dress, and accused us all of trying to ruin her big day by making ourselves uglier. Yes, uglier. The next day, she called me to tell me I was out of the wedding party, because I just wasn't the kind of person she wanted in her wedding. You know, after we bought the dresses. She then invited other people to take my, and my sister's place, in her wedding party, with the expectation that she'd be able to give them the dresses we'd paid for. She called, screaming that I had ruined EVERYTHING, when she went to pick up her bridesmaids dresses, and was 2 short. I had called and cancelled the order, and gotten a refund. Yes, I got a refund from David's Bridal. AMA.

pursuit_of_hoppiness got in trouble for what she didn't say at her sister's wedding.

My sister caused a huge scene at her wedding dinner because I (the maid of honor) did not want to do a speech. She knows I am deathly afraid of public speaking, I had nothing prepared and it was never expressed to me that she wanted me to say something. It still hurts my feeling to this day that she was so mean to me in front of all those people. edit: I should clarify that it was more of an informal wedding and she was the maid of honor at my wedding and didn't speak. I care about people feeling and don't want to ever make someone uncomfortable just for my benefit.

giphy

RadioSanta's father got married to a bridezilla. He got divorced from one, too.

I was 17 and my dad was marrying a terrible woman. She made my brother and I walk my dad down the aisle. No big deal, whatever. When the wedding was over, I was summoned to her hotel room so she could scream at me that I looked bored when I was standing next to my dad and I ruined her whole wedding. She then proceeded to tell me that I was not allowed to live with her and her children at her house and had to live at my dad's house alone, where he would visit me on weekends. Five months later, my dad takes me out to get Chinese food and tell me they're getting a divorce.

MissTastiCakes recalls the time they snapped on a bridezilla. It didn't end well.

I used to work weddings for almost a decade. I was in charge of running the crews to set up, tear down, occasionally cater and run events. I saw a lot of picky brides, bitchy brides, brides the refused to come out of the changing room for the wedding, all kinds of stuff. There was only one time where I lost my cool with a total Bridezilla. So they came to get married on the property, but they only rented the ceremony space and not the reception space. This was about $800 for them, and they only had limited time like 2 hours and then we had another couple coming in. Well, they go over their allotted time and the event managers send me and another girl to go get the head table set up for this other couple coming in. The bride and groom are in someone else's event space taking pictures, they certainly didn't pay for that space and during time they didn't pay for and I know that within a couple of minutes the other couple is coming in. At first I politely remind this bride and her wedding party of this. I'm ignored. So then I firmly say that they need to leave, we have another party coming in NOW. I am ignored again, so I walk into their pictures and just start setting up. This sent the bride into a rage. I ignored her ass right back. When she got into my face, I put up my hand and said "I don't care how much you paid, the time you paid for is over and now I am working for the people that actually paid for this time, you can leave." She stormed off screaming and yelling, I was pissed and went up to the kitchen and decided I was going to loudly trash this bride to my coworker. I was like "I feel bad for the guy that married that bitch, after today I would divorce her. What a terrible person!" Well, unfortunately for me the groom was standing in the doorway. I looked him dead in the eyes and he didn't say anything, but then turned and went down the hall and left with her immediately. I sometimes wish I knew what happened after people get married there, I wonder if they are still together today.

giphy

reecia-ruu relays a story about a fickle bridezilla who was cool with treating her guests like garbage.

I didn't experience this, but a good friend of mine found out her friend was major bridezilla. First thing first, she told my friend that she would arrange for my friend to get picked up at the airport and have a place for her to stay since it would cost her a lot of money to stay somewhere in NY. Two weeks before the wedding, she changed the date of the rehearsal, and forced my friend to change her flight (costing her over $400). My friend lands in NY, and calls the bride who proceeds to tell her that she is too busy and that my friend has to figure things out for herself. So my friend had to book a room at the last minute and call a cab there. Day before the wedding, the bridesmaids still don't have their dress.. The bride doesn't pick a dress for them until the day of the wedding.... Day of the wedding.. The bride is running 3 HOURS late doing stupid stuff. Her friends and family reminds her of the guests waiting for her at the ceremony and she just says "well, the wedding can't start without me". So she leaves her guests there waiting on a rooftop in NY for 3 hours (note, everyone is super dressed up, so not in comfortable attire to deal with the heat). After the wedding, I believe they stopped talking because my friend realized the bride was such a spoiled monster.

curry_coochie witnessed someone transform from bride to bridezilla in front of their very eyes.

Two days before my cousins wedding, the typically bashful bride-to-be hulked out and began screaming at her wedding planner till she cried. Why? because the centrepieces were the wrong colour of flower she ordered.

sef001 worked with a bride who micro-managed down to the length of the straws at her wedding.

This'll get buried, but as the chef at a wedding venue for 4+ years, I saw every kind of bride there was - 99% are truly delightful people. With that said, none of us will ever forget one who still gets brought up as the ultimate bridezilla any of us had seen - she was a major type A+ from the start (for example:asking us to measure straws to make sure that they fit in the water/soda glasses the way she wanted, which is 8/10 nuts but not SO CRAZY, I guess). The worst thing about that whole wedding was that there was ZERO joy or fun when the wedding day finally arrived because it was all so choreographed. Her husband-to-be (who had threatened to not show up on the wedding day because of all of her crazy leading up to it) was instructed BY HER to buy and gift to her a specific strand of pearls. The plan was that she would then open the gift in front of the photographer, while crying reading the accompanying letter. According to the photographer, she didn't actually cry, so she just dabbed at her eyes, pretending to be overwhelmed with emotion at the 'thoughtful' gift. She then proceeded to tell her mom she was a bitch because she was standing in the way of a photo. The girl was just in it for the image of a beautiful, happy day, and didn't care who she had to stomp on to make it happen.

giphy

Sometimes it is better to just check "not attending" on that RSVP after all.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.