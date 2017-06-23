Advertising

This is a cheating story for the ages. A bridesmaid recently posted a Twitter thread recounting what happened after her friend (the bride) caught her fiancé cheating with another bridesmaid. But this, my friends, is no ordinary "I caught my fiancé cheating the night before the wedding" tale. It gets so much more insane.

We've heard this tale before. Bride catches fiancé cheating with a bridesmaid.

Y'all. I have been having the most ridiculous 24 hours. Friend wants to keep the drama off twitter, but is okay with me saying this: — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 17, 2017

She caught her fiance in bed with one of her bridesmaids last night. They were supposed to be getting married today. — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 17, 2017

Bride decides to still hold the potluck reception. Groom isn't welcome (OBVIOUSLY).

It was going to be a low-key backyard wedding. We're still doing the potluck & party. He's not welcome. Locks changed, etc. — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 17, 2017

I took her to the ranch overnight (got to fix my computer this morning as a result!) & we're back in Austin. Swung by my house for supplies — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 17, 2017

Bride is angry, but has two awesome bridesmaids to plot revenge with.

She's angry as hell. No tears yet. I was a bridesmaid and there was a third; 3rd and bride and I are plotting. — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 17, 2017

Frankly, I wouldn't piss off two Slytherins and a Ravenclaw, especially if two of them have law degrees. — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 17, 2017

Anyway, I'll probably be MIA the rest of the day but figured y'all would appreciate knowing what was going on. It's been an adventure. — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 17, 2017

The bridesmaid popped back in with an update about the festivities. There was dancing and a round of shooting paintballs at the bride's wedding dress.

Quick update: potluck was fun, his crap is cleared out, and now we are dancing to a good DJ and shooting paintballs at her dress. A+ — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

update: Everyone is now calling them "painballs" and I just can't — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

But then... A TWIST!

HOLY SHIT SHITTY BRIDESMAID/SECRET GIRLFRIEND AND THE EX ARE IN LAS VEGAS WHAT IS GOING ON — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

It's crazy enough that the groom took off to Las Vegas with the woman he was cheating on his soon-to-be-wife with, but it gets worse.

SHE'S LIVESTREAMING THEM GETTING MARRIED WHAT EVEN IS GOING ON HOW IS THIS EVEN HAPPENING — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

THEY'RE GETTING MARRIED! Guess the groom was really set on having this be his wedding day.

The party-goers naturally could not believe what was happening. The poor bride was delirious.

everyone here is screaming and gathered around an ipad



the bride is on the grass crying with laughter — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

she managed to choke out "I didn't dodge a bullet; I dodged a fucking atomic bomb" oh my gods this is just



what is happening — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

As if livestreaming your own wedding to the man your good friend was about to marry wasn't enough, the offending bridesmaid just *had* to bring up their honeymoon.

Shitty Bridesmaid is boasting how they're going on a REAL honeymoon. We *were* taking bets on whether it would be a tacky resort in Mexico — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

or a cliche trip to Paris, but the Bride announced that he's not leaving the country; she's got his passport 😂😂😂 — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

The wedding party was still taking bets.

We are now taking bets on whether she's going to livestream the wedding night. — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017 This sounds awful, but at least the bride was one step ahead of her groom from hell.

Oh btw Ex and Bride had a shared bank account for their honeymoon (they were planning on Scotland in late autumn). She drained & closed it — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

while waiting for me to pick her up last night. She's changed the passwords on all her accounts (including her Netflix, ofc). — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

Dude just angrily texted her b/c he's realized the money is gone



(she's left Cohort Bridesmaid in charge of her phone) — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

This story is legitimately insane, but don't worry. At least the bride is surrounded by people who care about her.

I'm so, so glad she decided to go ahead with the potluck. Imagine if she'd been here alone or with just a couple of us instead of 30+ people — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

We're all here, fiercely loving on her and supporting her. It's been a hell of a day. — Donate 2 DVshelters! (@starlightgeek) June 18, 2017

While it probably sucks now, this story will probably be hilarious in a few years. This bride is going to CRUSH at parties for the rest of her life!

