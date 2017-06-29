Advertising

Admit it: we judge real life love stories on how they compare to the Hollywood romantic propaganda we've been fed, and damn, the tale of Matt and Laura Grodsky would make an amazing movie (either cool indie or Lifetime, it could go other way).

Featured on the beautifully gooey Instagram "The Way We Met," which, well, shares stories of how couples met, Matt and Laura's tale went viral for the way it seems like destiny

A post shared by The Way We Met (@thewaywemet) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

The caption reads:

Laura and I met in preschool. One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday. As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills, and the 'right way' to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground, and mischievously staying up during nap time. I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day. Eventually, we lost touch upon entering our Elementary School days and for the next seven years, our family's annual Christmas cards was the only way we ever saw each other's faces. It wasn't until High School that we reconnected by happenstance through a mutual friend. Within two weeks, we decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend. We continued to date through out all of High School, even though we went to different schools. We even stuck together long-distance while attending colleges in different states. We remained a resilient couple until May 23rd, 2015 when I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge and make Laura my wife. I proposed to her at the place it all began... our preschool classroom.

She said yes! Facebook: Laura Scheel Grodsky

Is it possible that love is real? Giphy

And they did it, they really did it! Matt lived up to his 'preschool pledge' and twenty years later, he fulfilled his dream.

Lined up like the end of recess. MOLLY MCELENNEY PHOTOGRAPHY

If they could fulfill their preschool dreams, I can fulfill mine of becoming a Zombie Princess on Broadway.

