Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda are starting their marriage off by breaking a record. For better or worse, for gourmet or dollar menu, they became the first couple to get married in a Taco Bell.

The pair didn't just walk into any old KFC/Taco Bell location and elope (although that would have been pretty badass.) They won a contest for an all-expenses paid wedding at Taco Bell's new Las Vegas flagship, aka Taco Bell Cantina. People reports that Ryckert and Monda won after submitting a 30-second video to the brand's "Love and Tacos" contest.

In keeping with the Las Vegas theme, the new location does have a bonafide wedding chapel. Still, the style and the catering is all old-school Taco Bell. Monda carried a sauce packet bouquet, and the food consisted of Cheesy Gordita Crunches, burritos, and chips and guac. The cake was a two-tiered Cinnabon.

“I just got married at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas,” said Ryckert while documenting the day on the Taco Bell Snapchat. “It was amazing. I am full but there’s more Cinnabon Delights cakes to eat so I gotta get busy with that.”

The $600 wedding package will soon be available to any members of the public who also want to bring Mexican style fast food into their marriage. It consists of a reception for 15 people, the hot sauce bouquet, a sauce packet garter and bow tie, two 'Just Married' t-shirts and 12 tacos. ¡Qué romántico!

