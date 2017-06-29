Advertising

When tattoo artist Vinny Capaldo-Smith proposed to his girlfriend, Brooke Wodark, last week, he didn't get down on one knee. Because he couldn't. Because at the time of the proposal, he was sitting in a chair with his leg outstretched while his girlfriend stabbed him with a needle. But don't worry—it was a tattoo needle. And after she finished tattooing a heart on his leg, as he had requested, he revealed two surprises: a ring, and a brand new tattoo on to his leg.

Check yes or no (but check yes though)

It reads: "Will you marry me?" With two boxes to check "yes" or "no."

And no, this is not a story would about a single guy with the world's saddest tattoo. Because, luckily, she checked "yes."

6/20/17: the first day of the rest of or lives!! I'm a FIANCÉ y'all!!❤️❤️ Posted by Brooke Wodark on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

You can watch the very sweet, very punk rock proposal here:

Vinny had always said he wanted me to tattoo him. Today he sprung it on me and told me it was the day. I drew out a... Posted by Brooke Wodark on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

In the caption, she wrote:

Vinny had always said he wanted me to tattoo him. Today he sprung it on me and told me it was the day. I drew out a simple heart on his ankle only to be surprised with a beautiful ring and my future husband! I'm so happy!

Their proposal video went viral: it's been shared over 100,000 times and viewed over 11 million times since Wodark shared it last week. Pretty sure that means they'll live happily ever after.

