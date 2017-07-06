Advertising

Dating can get discouraging, but this modern day love story of two people meeting online will give you hope. And no, they didn't meet on Tinder or OkCupid—they met on good ol' Twitter. Maybe you're just lookin' for love in all the wrong places.

Back in July 2014, a woman named Lila Apostolou turned to Twitter to find date to her sister's wedding.

Are you a man? Can I borrow you for a wedding next weekend? Bonus points if you can source a baby that I can pretend is mine too. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

Her post caught the eye of a man named Phil Gibson, whom Lila had never met before. Gibson volunteered to attend the wedding as Lila's date.



@Llia I can do this, I've got a suit and everything! — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

The two proceeded to have a very adorable (and rather flirty) casual exchange.

@philgibson01 See you at the altar. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

@Llia It's a date! Just a date though, right? — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

@philgibson01 is this how internet dating works? — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014



@Llia My Grandma already wants to meet you. — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 6, 2014

Like really flirty ;) ;) ;)

@philgibson01 that's nice and all, but I didn't invite her to my wedding. No, wait, THE wedding. Slip of the tongue. — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 6, 2014

Now, if you are thinking that the two then attended Lila's sister's wedding together and fell in love, you would be wrong. In fact, Apostolou clarified that Gibson did not go as her date to her sister's wedding after all, but the two agreed to meet up for the first time later in the week.



Cut to three years later, and here are Lila and Phil now:

Did it! Here's me and my wife @Llia on the way back from the registry office. pic.twitter.com/Q117Rx1XE2 — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) July 4, 2017

Yep, after prophesying their own wedding on Twitter a few years before, the two got hitched almost three years to the day of their first interaction.

Almost exactly three years later, I can say... Reader, I married him. 😎 https://t.co/4Gldzbbsw2 — Llia Apostolou (@Llia) July 5, 2017

Now that will be a fun story to tweet to their grandkids some day.

