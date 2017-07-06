Dating can get discouraging, but this modern day love story of two people meeting online will give you hope. And no, they didn't meet on Tinder or OkCupid—they met on good ol' Twitter. Maybe you're just lookin' for love in all the wrong places.
Back in July 2014, a woman named Lila Apostolou turned to Twitter to find date to her sister's wedding.
Her post caught the eye of a man named Phil Gibson, whom Lila had never met before. Gibson volunteered to attend the wedding as Lila's date.
The two proceeded to have a very adorable (and rather flirty) casual exchange.
Like really flirty ;) ;) ;)
Now, if you are thinking that the two then attended Lila's sister's wedding together and fell in love, you would be wrong. In fact, Apostolou clarified that Gibson did not go as her date to her sister's wedding after all, but the two agreed to meet up for the first time later in the week.
Cut to three years later, and here are Lila and Phil now:
Yep, after prophesying their own wedding on Twitter a few years before, the two got hitched almost three years to the day of their first interaction.
Now that will be a fun story to tweet to their grandkids some day.