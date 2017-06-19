Advertising

Wedding photos always seem to look "perfect." That's the whole point. But behind-the-scenes, gallons of blood, sweat, tears and other bodily fluids go into making them. Sometimes literally.

Rom Celano, a photographer from Vietnam, has "lifted the veil" on wedding photography by showing side-by-side photos of the same exact moment a bride and groom posed for a sweet, romantic photo in a "rain shower."

Here's the final photo, which has been cropped and edited, emphasis on cropped:

"Happiest day: This wedding photo by Rom Celano has a magical feel, with a flattering light," someone wrote in the caption.

But this "magical feel," it turns out, was not the result of a passing rain shower. This second photo of the moment the first photo was taken (meta!) reveals what "really happens behind the lens." It's pretty disgusting:

This photo is a "spitting image" of the first one. Get it?

Turns out, we can thank this photographer's hardworking assistant, and his salivary glands, for the "magical feel" and "flattering light" in the original photo. Teamwork!

The two photos were shared on Tumblr by someone named AngelBond14, and they've gone viral. Maybe because they give us hope that behind every seemingly perfect wedding photo we've ever seen on social media, there is some guy spitting out a mouthful of water.

Tee hee hee.

