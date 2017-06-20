Advertising

Ah, weddings—the most special day in the lives of so many people. The day two people who love each other very much commit to stay together 'til death do them part, with their friends and family there to witness it. OR they can be a total crapfest, depending on the many variables that come into play. You can plan and plan (or, in some of these cases, not plan at all, which is not really the best idea), but there's only so much you can control. Will the guests get too drunk? Will the bride get too drunk? Will the weather cooperate? Will the food be good, will the flowers arrive, will the kids behave? There's just no way to tell. And yet, people continue to risk it. Below are 22 stories, mostly from Reddit, about weddings gone bad. May you have better luck on your special day.

EVERYTHING'S FINE.

1. OverEasyGoing attended a wedding where the DJ proposed to his girlfriend. Sure, go ahead and hijack the whole wedding, buddy. It's not like people put time and money into making this their special day or anything.

Not my own wedding but I attended good friends' wedding who were upstaged by the DJ, lovely gentleman that he was, who interrupted the reception to propose to his own girlfriend, a waitress at the wedding venue. Made a big deal about it over the microphone, getting everyone's attention for a very special announcement. He didn't check with the bride or groom, just figured a captive audience of strangers was the best place to make a fool of himself.

2. Five_Iron_Fade was at a wedding where the maid of honor's boyfriend decided that the bride and groom had had enough attention, and it was time to shift the focus to him.

Friends of mine. Big beautiful wedding, delicious dinner ended and the band finished their first (mediocre at best, no one was dancing) set of tunes. The band comes back and their 2nd set starts with a Michael Jackson medley and finally people are out on the dance floor. About 8 measures into Billie Jean When I see the boyfriend of the maid of honor go for the mic and stop the band. I thought to myself, no way is this actually happening, but sure enough he goes into his long winded proposal and drops to a knee. The band then played a special slow song, just for them, while the rest of the party just stood in a circle and watched them like it was their first dance. Apparently he cleared this with the bride before hand but it absolutely killed the party when it was just getting going.

3. _Freeyourmind attended a wedding with a baby who wailed all through the vows. Look, lots of people cry at weddings, but not that loudly.

For the record, this happened 2 days ago at my cousins wedding. The bride and groom had requested there be no young children at the wedding. Which in my opinion is a pretty understandable request. Well a member of one of the families created a huge stink about it saying they had no one to watch their 1 year old. My cousin and his fiance kept insisting that they didn't wan't children, at least at the ceremony. Well they brought the baby anyway. I bet you can guess what happens next. 2 mins into the respectful silence of a really nice ceremony the baby starts screaming bloody murder. Luckily they were at least respectful enough to leave when the baby started crying... Well I guess baby calmed down, brought them back in and before you know. Round 2 bloody murder. You could feel the entire crowd cringe. I felt terrible for my cousin and his new wife because they are really genuine and understanding people. It was incredibly rude and disrespectful.

4. Apostasism was the proud recipient of two flower girls she didn't know, ask for, or want.

My husband's coworker wanted to bring his 2 young daughters to our wedding (4 and 6 years old maybe), he said they would be good they've been to weddings before. So we say yes, they show up in the flower girl dresses that their parents got for their canceled wedding and proceed to act like flower girls. They photo bomb a bunch of our pictures, the ones of just the married couple, before we had to ask them to get out of the shots. Everyone asked if they were the flower girls, no they just really wanted to be

5. A kid at brujahbattalion's friend wedding smeared chocolate all over the bride's gown. Except, making it worse—it wasn't chocolate.

I was at a friend's wedding reception and we're having a good time dancing. A different friend's kid (maybe 5 or 6 years old) was hiding under a table while his parents were getting shitfaced and ignoring him. The kid then starts running and laughing through the dance floor and I see him wipe something that looks like chocolate on the BRIDE'S dress. She's mortified and everybody stops dancing. It was shit. He had shit into his hand and wiped it on people. Years later, my wedding was child-free.

Oops, her aim was just a *tad* off.

6. Sometimes, as JoelQuest learned, the DJ manages to screw up the entire night.

I used to work for a DJ company and one time one of the DJs was performing at his best friends wedding (which is weird, you should never ask friends to work a wedding) so he needed to borrow a bunch of equipment and asked me to come along to handle setup and run the lights. This DJ, who was, at the time, one of the more respected senior DJs at this company was the worst example of a wedding DJ I ever saw. Played music all night WAYYYY too loud. even after guests complained, he would pretend to turn it down, then turn it back up. Drank all night long... and ended up sloppy before dinner even ended. Bridal Party intros were unintelligible. Played nothing but sinatra during dinner. I mean... come on. Played the wrong first dance song for about 10 seconds until his friend (the groom) and bride were glaring at him and he decided to say "oops" over the mic then started to play the correct song... not from the beginning, During dinner, he proposed to his girlfriend right in the middle of the dancefloor. And of course it was so loud during dancing that most of the guests left after complaining in vain to him to turn it down. I reported this horrendous turn of events to the owner of the DJ company who shrugged it off, because he didn't really care what sort of service he provided, just as long as he got paid by clients. i quit soon after.

7. CitizenTed was tending an open bar that went completely off the rails.

It was my best pal's sister's wedding. I was asked to tend the open bar. No money to exchange hands, just serve drinks and keep an eye on the liquor. Halfway into the reception, folks were getting awfully drunk - probably because I was pouring them incredibly stiff drinks. Hooray for free alcohol! At some point, something got stirred up. I think was an ex-boyfried vs groom kind of thing. I didn't know. I was tending the bar. But fists were thrown. Then chairs. Then bedlam. I did what I could to protect the liquor. Some older guy (who I had been feeding very stiff vodka drinks all night) came rambling over to my bar and asked for another. I poured. He shook his head as screams, fists, and food flew all around. "Kids these days.." I concurred and poured myself a stiff one. When the fighting settled down, the hall was a complete mess. The bride was in tears. Everything was destroyed. I decided the party was over. I left. It may have been an awful wedding for them, but it was a memorable one for me. No other wedding was as eventful.

8. Bluesmurf72's friend had a slight problem with uncooperative weather.

A friend of mine had her wedding at a really lovely park, under a large pavilion. The weather forecast called for rain, so they had canvas panels covering the sides of the pavilion just in case. No big deal, right? About 10 minutes in to the cocktail hour, there was a huge clap of thunder and the sky just opened up and poured. Sheets of rain and, we found out later, wind gusts up to 50 mph. Those canvas panels were held in place by flimsy little pieces of twine and every single one of those ties snapped when the wind hit. Imagine, if you will, huge 20-foot-tall canvas sheets, propelled by wind and rain, whipping through a a carefully arranged reception area. Vases smashed on the ground, tablecloths blown away, flowers scattered, complete and total destruction as the bride sobbed on her maid of honor's shoulder. Even the bar was decimated, as it had been set up next to one of those curtains. Everyone was drenched, especially the guys. The guys were all trying to hold the curtains in place (with little success) to minimize the damage Once the rain stopped (it didn't last long) they realized they hadn't taken photos yet. In each and every one of my friend's wedding photos, the groom and groomsmen looked like drowned rats. Two years later, as the divorce was being finalized, she told me she should have taken that disaster as a sign and run for the hills much earlier.

9. This happened.

10. Aquaneer's new father-in-law was stuck in the past.

My father in law repeatedly used my husbands ex GF's name during his speeches, and when talking to me. His toast at the wedding was full of slurred speech, and a story about Mark and Alyssa and their budding romance and how adorable it was. I'm not Alyssa. Alyssa was his gf in high school. His parents got divorced when he was young, he was a severely abusive alcoholic, and I've met him twice outside of our wedding. He didn't see much of my husband after he was 12 years old, very out of touch. That said - we had been dating 7-8 years before we got married. He should at least get my name right

11. Wavescrest's mother-in-law tried to make some minor changes to the bridal party.

My MIL attempted to secretly uninvite 3 of my bridesmaids and their dates to our rehearsal dinner so that she could invite 6 of her "BFFs" (who we had never met) instead. Like did she think we wouldn't notice if half my bridal party wasn't there?

12. Hey, you're part of the family now. Whether you want to be or not.​​​ Nastymessy would probably prefer "not."

Mother's in law can be horrible. Mine asked me on my wedding day if I was pregnant. I had put on weight and felt pretty ugly already.

No idea what's happening here but it doesn't look good.

13. ServantofProcess's groomsmen must have been from Portland.

One of my groomsmen almost got kicked out of the restaurant during the rehearsal dinner for loudly arguing with a hostess about whether or not the fish were really ethically sourced or not.

14. Fartsonbabies had to deal with a bridesmaidzilla of the worst order.

One of my wife's bridesmaids gets extremely loud and aggressive when she's drunk, so during the photos/dinner/speeches we were making sure she was pacing herself and not just smashing back glass after glass of champagne. As soon as we had the first dance and were thanking all the guests for coming, she hit the bar and ended up getting so shitfaced that at the end of the night, she started a fight with her boyfriend of 8 years - and I'm talking about a slap-you-in-your-face, spit-in-your-eye and call-you-a-useless-pathetic-piece-of-shit-cunt in front of all the other guests (including her parents). It took 3 of us to pull her off him, and then I ended up having to drive both of them back to her parents place (about an hour and a half from were the bridal party was staying) because she would not calm down. They both ended up passing out in the car so I had to carry them inside. By the time I got back to where we were staying, my wife was asleep, so no wedding night nookie. Haven't talked to her in nearly 2 years

15. This also happened.

For anyone impatient to see the good part, I made a gif! You're welcome!

Ah, the traditional smacking of the boobs.

16. PersonMcNugget's brother-in-law got his marriage started off right.

My brother in law introduced his new wife to an old friend at their wedding as Cheryl. Her name is Sarah.

17. Reallynobodyyouknow heard a tale of possibly the most awkward best man speech ever.

Wasn't there but friends of mine tell the story of how the best man's speech involved telling everyone that he and the groom had been lovers since college and that if there was any real justice in the world the two of them would be getting married. At the reception In front of everyone

18. Lamnad attended a wedding that was put on hold momentarily so they could make sure the bride and groom weren't related. NBD.

To start off, Iceland has a very small gene pool. so small in fact, there was made and "anti-incest" app to make sure that your not banging you cousin, or if you are, at least you know it. I once Went to the wedding of a couple where the groom was Icelandic. His mother did not approve of the wedding because she had the fear that the Bride was related to them. so, on the wedding day, she got up and actually objected. It took one of the grooms men running down to the brides mothers house to fetch the family Bible(Which traditionally is used to record the family tree in my culture). The Grooms man came charging back in about 30 min later and just about threw it at the mother and screamed "No, this woman is not a member of the family. May be please be allowed to be one now?"

19. Thecardinal74 went to a wedding that was ruined by the priest. THE PRIEST, of all people.

I was at a wedding where the bride, who was very much in love with the groom, was keeping her pregnancy secret. The wedding was very hard on her to begin with, having lost her mom to sickness less than a year earlier, and have lost her father previously. She wasn't religious, but his family was. So she took the classes to be able to wed in their church. The rookie priest, before the vows, says "I haven't had a chance to get to know BRIDE and GROOM very well, this being sort of a shotgun wedding and all..." a collective gasp. I was one of 4 people in the audience of 150 that knew. My heart broke as I could see a tear run down her cheek as the stunned silence was broken up by an elderly aunt "What did he say?!" That was a while ago, hey are still happily married, several more kids, and have he life everyone dreams about as a kid. but the wedding is one I'll never forget for the wrong reasons.

20. Caresawholeawfullot witnessed a bride seeing her new husband's true colors, a little too late.

Years ago I was a waitress at a fancy restaurant where we regularly had weddings. One night we had this massive wedding party. His side were one of those families with loads of money but not an ounce of class. Just rowdy, loud and incredibly rude, making sure to let everyone know how rich they were. She was a quiet, shy girl with a small family full of boring mousy types. As the night progressed his family just got drunker and louder as hers hid in the corners, visibly annoyed. At one stage the groom grabbed the microphone, and did a heavily intoxicated version of Frank Sinatras 'My Way' whilst his whole family cheered him on. Afterwards he turned to his bride and slurred over the speakers: 'Tonight, we will do it MY WAY, wifey!!!' and then proceeded to make doggy style thrusting gestures. The bride flushed bright red, got up and walked out, her mum on her heels. She didn't come back. The groom stayed and got so trashed his disgusting family had to carry him out at the end of the night. It was spectacular. They didn't last long.

21. Dramboxf was at a wedding where the groom failed to take the bride seriously. Not a good idea.

Bride warned groom several dozen times -- in my presence -- if he smashed the cake in her face they would have issues. Using phrases like "I am not kidding" or "I am completely serious." Groom was a good 'ol boy type. His friends found out about his bride's one stipulation about the wedding. She was flexible on a lot of other things, but no fucking cake-smashing. They started making whip-cracking sounds, teasing him that he was "whipped" and needed to Put His Foot Down And Show Her Who's Boss. Yeah, he smashed the cake in her face. She had it annulled.

22. A_sheila won terrible wedding experience bingo!

Cousin April's 1992 wedding was ours. In no particular order: Groom has sex with the stripper at his bachelor party the night before.

Was super proud they were getting married at a wedding chapel John Wayne Bobbitt was working at.

Bride and groom snort coke in their limo on the way to their reception.

Bride and groom continue to snort coke in the bathrooms at their reception.

All relatives get blind drunk, including my husband's grandparents. We were the only sober ones.

Cousin Laurie wants to dance to "I Want to Fuck You Like an Animal" with my husband who happens to be one of her first cousins.

One of the relatives made off with all the table decorations.

All kids under 10 years old smeared wedding cake and food all over each other.

Groom / bride returned to her mother's house with the rest of the family. All they cared about was opening envelopes for $$$. They gave a shit less about anything else.

Amazingly, marriage lasted 10 years. I guess Cousin April got tired of her husband not coming home at night because he "was too tired to drive home."

Oh, yeah. And she's a teacher to elementary school children.

