If the key to a lasting marriage is humor, this woman who surprised her husband-to-be with a Jurassic-inspired boudoir photo shoot will be married until the next Ice Age.

Most boudoir photo shoots consist of cliché arched-back poses and sexy finger nibbling, but Nicole Stein of Calgary, Canada decided to go a slightly different route with her pictures and donned nothing but a giant, inflatable T-Rex costume.

Oh baby.

But Stein didn't throw all convention to the wind! She posed just like any other human bride for the pictures, sporting a pearl necklace and what appears to be some sort of polka-dotted lingerie before stripping down to her scales.

Josh & Kissy Photography shared these hilarious pictures on their Facebook page, along with the sweet story that explains why Stein decided to go prehistoric:

When your friend comes to you and says, 'I want to make a book to give to my fiancé before we walk down the isle. I want to do some boudoir shots.... dressed up as a dinosaur!' You say, 'WHEN AND WHERE?!' I've been sitting on this magic for months and I'm so excited I can finally share these with you all. Nicole and I were laughing until we had tears streaming down our face. I never knew how hard it would be to pose a seven foot dinosaur and make it look sexy but Nicole totally nailed it. It was one of the funniest things I've ever shot, mostly because she couldn't move around, there was lots of flailing and laughing. She was pretty much doing the worm inside the suit trying to move around on the bed. I had to stop shooting at points because I was crying from laughter and mascara was getting in my eyes. You know a marriage is going to last forever when you start out laughing.

I mean, if this doesn't get you to mate in order to ensure the survival of your species, what will?

Nicole also took some photos in her human form as well, just in case giant reptiles aren't quite her husband's thing.

Here's hoping that these two have a long, happy life together that won't be prematurely ended by a meteor.

Maybe Nicole will follow in this bride's fossilized footprints and wear the T-Rex costume for her first look as well.

