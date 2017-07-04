News > 4th Of July
23 Times America Kicked The Internet Right In The D**k
Ok, fine, America is not without its issues. For starters, we still haven't figured out the whole "treating people equally regardless of race, sexuality, etc" thing. And, of course, the Cheeto-In-Chief isn't exactly doing wonders for making sure people get healthcare. Still, there's no denying we've done some pretty amazing stuff in our short, 241 year history. We invented flight, jazz, the Internet and a rubber vagina that looks like a flashlight for God's sake. Pretty badass if you ask me.
Then, of course, there were these proud moments where America shined on the very Internet we invented. Times like...
1. When this patriot showed the proper respect to Old Glory.
2. When someone exercised their freedom of press and put these signs next to each other.
3. When this American hero saved the people of Walmart.
4. When Buzz Aldrin reminded the world who owns the f**king moon.
5. When this proud patriot schooled some foreigner on our aeronautical feats.
6. When we told this doctor not to come up in here with his commie bullshit.
7. When this soldier showed ISIS how we f**kin' do.
https://twitter.com/matty_dangles/status/520633582596153344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Ferinchack%2Fusa-usa-usa