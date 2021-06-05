Flight attendant and passengers tackle and restrain alleged high-jacker on Delta flight.

A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Nashville had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after a man allegedly tried to get into the cockpit in order to high-jack the plane.

The episode was caught on cellphone camera and shared on Twitter.

Apparently he banged on the cockpit door repeatedly, which is obviously something you can't do. Twitter user Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) caught some of the action on camera.

Twitter user @1WaySuggs was on the flight, and shared the following video of the badass Delta flight attendant.