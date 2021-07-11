TikTok user shares video of woman duct-taped to her seat on American Airlines flight.

According to Business Insider a woman on American Airlines flight 1774 flying from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday, attacked flight attendants and tried to open the door mid-flight.

TikTok user @lol.airee shared a video with the following caption:

so this happened on my american airline flight #waittilltheend #DFW #americanairlines #lawsuit #fypシ

In the video you can see the woman, bound, gagged, and taped to her seat while she yells through the tape, repeatedly saying "you" and "people."

TikTok

As the video progresses, you can see police waiting in the galley.