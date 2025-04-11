'AITA for not staying overnight at the hospital with our 7-year-old son along with my ex-wife?' UPDATED

The pressure on moms is absolutely intense, especially by hospital staff. What she's telling you is what she's been fed the entire time she's been a mom, probably not just by hospital staff, but possibly by family and friends as well as society.

While it isn't fair for her to push this on you, I don't think it necessarily makes her an AH. If there's a way to help her see that taking a little time to herself doesn't make her a bad mother, try to help her see that. She may be an ex, but the mother of your child deserves that kindness. Wishing healing for your little one, and less stress on you and your family.

Two days later, OP shared an update.

Update: first of all, I want to thank you all for your well wishes, it truly means a lot!

We are still at the hospital but my son is doing much better. Chest tube is schedule to come out tomorrow, he is responding well to new antibiotics, appetite is back, and fevers have been gone for over 48 hours, thank god!