Man admits, 'I love my 8 yo daughter, there's just one problem.'

"I love my daughter, but..."

First, I would like to say that I (M39) love my daughter (F8) like nothing and no-one else in the world. I'd kill anyone that hurt her and I've always and will always be next to her.

I still remember when she was this tiny little thing, one year old, and said her first words!

The problem is, she hasn't stopped talking since then! She is 8 years old and I think there are very few people in the world that can match her WPM (words per minute) rate. From the time ahe wakes up until the time she sleeps, she is talking. Sometimes, she talks in her sleep!

She will spend 45 minutes explaining to me why Elsa handled things wrongly or 2 hours telling me the 'drama' in her class. The drama of that day!