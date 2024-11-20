Man shares marriage saga; 'After having our son, my wife doesn't love me anymore.'

"After having our son, my wife doesn't love me anymore."

I need to get this off my chest, opinions are welcome. My wife and I are together for nearly 8 years now. 4 weeks ago she delivered our son. We both love him a lot. However even during the pregnancy I felt my wife getting more distant from me.

We would have fights over nothing, but we almost managed to talk it out. I never went physical with her though. When I got angry, I always went to the gym and work out hard. She has sl@pped me a few times.

A red flag for me, but I let it to rest. However since then it went to more mental abuse. Taking away the baby because I was holding him wrong. Not waking me up even though she needs help and then blames me for not helping etc etc.