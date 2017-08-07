Advertising

This coming weekend, hordes of neo-Nazis and alt-righters plan to descend upon Charlottesville, Virginia in order to attend the "Unite The Right" rally. OK, maybe not hordes -- only 655 neo-Nazis have actually confirmed that they want to go on the official Facebook invite for the event, but that is still a very large amount of Nazis to be at one place at one time.

According to the invite for the event, it's purpose is to protest both the city's decision to tear down a confederate monument, as well as the social persecution of people who simply want to persecute others for their religion or skin color:

Advertising

This is an event which seeks to unify the right-wing against a totalitarian Communist crackdown, to speak out against displacement level immigration policies in the United States and Europe and to affirm the right of Southerners and white people to organize for their interests just like any other group is able to do, free of persecution.

Speakers at the event include such luminaries as alt-right Twitter troll Baked Alaska and white supremacist Richard Spencer, whom you may remember from this endlessly satisfying moment in history:

Advertising

Airbnb, however, has thrown a wrench into their plans by deactivating the accounts of members who appear to be coming to town for the rally, citing a violation of their terms of service.

Looks like Airbnb is permanently deactivating the account of anyone booking a room in Charlottesville if they think it's for the rally. Gay! pic.twitter.com/O1NTzwWpuu — Illegal Aryan (@Illegal_Aryan) August 6, 2017

Yes, you read that right. White supremacists are mad about being persecuted. Looks like we're gonna need an update to that Alanis Morrissette song.

AirBnB confirmed this with a statement to Gizmodo:

In 2016 we established the Airbnb Community Commitment reflecting our belief that to make good on our mission of belonging, those who are members of the Airbnb community accept people regardless of their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age. We asked all members of the Airbnb to affirmatively sign on to this commitment. When through our background check processes or from input of our community we identify and determine that there are those who would be pursuing behavior on the platform that would be antithetical to the Airbnb Community Commitment, we seek to take appropriate action including, as in this case, removing them from the platform.

Advertising

The company also told Gizmodo that they suspect many people were using the lodgings in order to plan parties for white supremacist site The Daily Stormer. This is fully in line with their non-discrimination clause, which reads "Bias, prejudice, racism, and hatred have no place on our platform or in our community."

As delightful and cathartic as it is to simply see Nazi plans get foiled, there are some very legitimate reasons for AirBnB to ban these people from using their service. Can you imagine if you had an actual Nazi show up to your door in order to stay at your home? Especially if you were a Jewish person or a black person? It wouldn't just be awkward, it would be terrifying and psychologically traumatizing. It could also potentially put people in serious danger.



© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.