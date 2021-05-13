18 photos that show how people are reacting to the gas shortage.

ICYMI: there's been a surge in gas prices and a major gas shortage throughout much of the East Coast of the U.S. after a cyber attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline last week. The pipeline has been announced back up and running and things "will return to normal by the end of the weekend,” according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

How did Americans react to a short-term and resolvable gas shortage, you ask? Not well. Many people went into panic mode and started hoarding gas, in the style of the great TP debacle of March 2020.

Here are 18 tweets and photos that show just how far people went to stock up on gas this past week:

1.)

2.)