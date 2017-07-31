Advertising

You know when you're having a good day and then that one thing happens? That guy cuts you off in traffic, you stub your pinky toe, you get into an argument with a stranger on Tinder... whatever it is, it completely ruins your day.

The world is seemingly full of tiny enraging things that are just waiting to f*ck your whole day up. They lay in waiting, like ninjas. Ninjas that want to raise your blood pressure.

Luckily, the internet exists and it's the perfect place to complain about them. There've been several Reddit threads about those little things that anger you to no end, and we've pulled out some of the best ones.

Blaming me for something I did not do, or putting words in my mouth.

People who aren't interested in listening to your side of an argument.

Someone telling me to "calm down" when I'm already being calm.

Bad drivers particularly people that will cut me off and then drive slower than I was going before hand.

When something snags my earbuds and rips them out of my ear(s).

The Moron that stops in a roundabout.

Wet socks.

Babies in places where they have no place being. I don't want to hear your child shrieking in a theater - whether it's a live performance of something or something being projected onto a screen, I came to hear and see the thing I paid the overpriced admission for. I understand that maybe you can't find a sitter, can't afford one, or just wanted to have a night for yourself to enjoy, but you're not the only one in that venue.

"Sorry, not sorry". Fuck people that say this.

PEOPLE STOPPING WHEN THERE IS NO STOP SIGN. YOU HAVE THE RIGHT OF WAY FOOL

Walking slow in a crowded hallway. Get the fuck out of my way.

Loud or disgusting chewing sounds.

People at the gym who hog the leg press to endlessly scroll thru their Instagram feed. Aaaaargh.

Hitting my head on something. There's probably a biological explanation for this, but nothing creates an instant rage like an accidental bonk on the head.

Not putting your house number anywhere on your house. (I deliver pizza)

Listening to music on your phone's speaker while in a public place.

People who, when shopping, block the aisles for selfish reasons. I know aisles are easy to block by accident, I just really hate it when elderly people are having a conversation right in the middle and have seemingly blocked out everyone else's existence. And I kind of wish I could blast an air horn at them.

Super Bright Headlights on tall vehicles. Fuck them.

Adding people to Facebook groups without their permission. I DON'T CARE ABOUT YOUR JAMBERRY WRAPS, JENN.

People who spit out their gum in parking lots and public walkways.

Talking during a movie in a movie theater.

Having videos that autoplay with audio on a website.

