Woman shares amazing story of how feeding local crows possibly saved neighbor's life.

In a recent Reddit thread user u/cranne asked about her legal liability if someone got hurt if they were attacked by the crows she was feeding in her backyard. The question read:

I accidentally created an army of crow body guards. Am I liable if my murder attempts murder?

To make a long story short, im a late 20 something living in portland oregon. I had a pretty intense emo/goth phase as a tween that i thought i had grown out of. A couple months ago, i was watching a nature program on our local station about crows. The program mentioned that if you feed and befriend them, crows will bring you small gifts. My emo phase came back full force and i figured that i was furloughed and had lots of time- so why not make some crow friends.

According to AllAboutBirds.org, crows usually feed on the ground and eat almost anything – typically earthworms, insects and other small animals, seeds, and fruit but also garbage, carrion, and chicks they rob from nests.